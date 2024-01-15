Fuller's Executes Share Buyback, Impacting Voting Rights

London-based Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., better known as Fuller's, has recently disclosed a significant transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares. This move, carried out on the London Stock Exchange, is part of a share buyback programme that the company announced back in November 2023.

The Buyback Details

Fuller's has repurchased a substantial 9,240 'A' ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 40 pence, through Numis Securities Limited. Notably, each share was found to have been bought at a uniform price of 680 pence, with the volume-weighted average price also hitting the same mark of 680 pence per share.

What Happens Next

In the aftermath of this transaction, Fuller's has made it clear that it plans to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury. This move has understandably had an impact on the company's listed issued share capital, which now includes 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares. Of this number, a significant 3,493,798 shares are being held in treasury.

Implications for Voting Rights

Following the buyback, the total number of voting rights in Fuller's stands at a substantial 37,588,541. This figure is crucial for shareholders, as it can be used as the denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes in interest as per the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This development underscores the ongoing evolution of Fuller's financial dynamics and its implications for shareholders.