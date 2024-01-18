FTSE 250 Recovers Marginally while Watches of Switzerland’s Stock Plunges

On Thursday, the FTSE 250 index, a barometer for midcap UK shares, rebounded marginally by 0.1% following a five-week low close on the previous day. This slight recovery was in stark contrast to the FTSE 100 index, representing large-cap stocks, which remained flat, hovering near a seven-week low. The stabilization of these key UK stock indexes transpired amidst a broader three-day market slump, largely fueled by concerns that interest rate cuts might be postponed longer than initially expected. Market sentiment has been rattled by recent economic data and hawkish statements from central bank officials.

Watches of Switzerland Takes a Hit

In the realm of individual stocks, Watches of Switzerland witnessed a significant downturn. The company’s shares nosedived by 28.1% after the luxury watch retailer downgraded its annual revenue forecast. This tumble marked the most substantial one-day drop for the company and was primarily attributed to the economic challenges compelling consumers to tighten their belts. Consequently, Watches of Switzerland became the biggest loser in the FTSE 250 index.

Ripple Effects in the Luxury Segment

Chief Executive Brian Duffy acknowledged the fact that the festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers diverting their spend to other categories like fashion, beauty, hospitality, and travel. This comes on the heels of Burberry’s profit warning last week, another clear indication of disappointing trading before Christmas. As a result, the UK’s top Rolex retailer expects a plunge in shoppers’ interest in timepieces, which has led to a cut in their revenue guidance.

Flutter Entertainment and Entain Buck the Trend

On a more positive note, shares of Flutter Entertainment surged by 9.4% following a reported 15% increase in its fourth-quarter revenue. Similarly, Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes, saw its shares rise by nearly 3%, bucking the overall market trend.