Business

FTSE 100 Stabilizes Amidst Rising Interest Rate Expectations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
On Thursday, the FTSE 100 showed signs of stabilization following a challenging trading session on Wednesday. Investors are now anticipating that interest rate increases could extend into 2024. The FTSE 100 remained nearly unchanged at 7,445.36, while the FTSE 250 saw a slight rise.

Market Response to UK’s Inflation

Financial giant ING commented on the market’s reaction to the UK’s higher-than-expected inflation, which has tempered expectations for the Bank of England to ease rates. This comes after the dramatic decline of European shares due to hawkish remarks from European Central Bank officials, which dampened interest rate cut expectations. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.2% lower, with the real estate sector being the most affected.

Company Updates

Watches of Switzerland experienced a significant drop of 25% in their stock price following the revision of their revenue forecasts. They attributed this to a volatile festive season and shifting consumer spending to other sectors. The company also predicted continued challenges for the year ahead.

Conversely, shares of Flutter Entertainment surged nearly 10% following an optimistic trading update and the announcement of an upcoming US listing. Despite the impact of favourable NFL outcomes for customers on US revenues, the underlying business momentum was reported to be strong.

Royal Mail reported its best Christmas performance in four years, with increased revenues and a recovery of customers lost due to previous industrial action. However, the company noted increased costs and anticipates breaking even for the full year, excluding redundancy costs.

Looking Ahead

Other corporate updates included Sainsbury’s announcement of a phased withdrawal from its banking operations and the impact of customer-friendly sports results on Flutter Entertainment’s US revenue. The London market is expected to keep a close eye on updates from various companies and comments from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at the World Economic Forum in Davos. As the global financial landscape continues to shift, the implications of these developments will be watched closely by investors and market analysts alike.

Business Stock Markets United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

