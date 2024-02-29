FTSE 100 Edges Higher as US Inflation Eases, Market Awaits Fed's Next Moves

Thursday saw London's FTSE 100 index marginally rise, influenced by a key US inflation indicator that showed a year-on-year decline, though the monthly increase hints at a cautious approach from the Federal Reserve concerning interest rate cuts. The core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, increased by 2.8% from January of the previous year, a slight downtrend from December's 2.9% increment. Despite this, market participants are braced for a careful navigation by the Fed in its upcoming monetary policy decisions.

US Inflation Dynamics and Market Reaction

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the annual headline PCE index grew by 2.4% in January, showing a deceleration from a 2.6% rise the month before. On a monthly basis, personal consumption expenditures rose by 0.3% in January, indicating a steady yet cautious consumer spending pattern. This data, aligning with consensus forecasts, suggests a nuanced view of inflationary pressures, with the core data excluding volatile food and energy prices revealing underlying trends.

Central Bank Perspectives and Currency Implications

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic's remarks pointed towards a possible rate cut in the summer, yet emphasized the premature nature of declaring victory over inflation. The currency market saw the pound trading lower against the dollar, reflecting heightened investor anticipation of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank's next policy moves in light of recent inflation data and economic sentiments in Europe, particularly after Germany reported a more significant than expected slowdown in inflation.

Corporate Highlights and Economic Outlook

In corporate news, Howden Joinery and Haleon emerged as top performers in the FTSE 100, buoyed by their latest earnings reports. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sector saw a notable performance from Hunting, which swung to a profit as revenue surged. On the broader economic front, the global outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with energy expectations for 2024 mirroring those of the previous year, despite the looming uncertainties surrounding inflation and central bank policies.

As markets digest the latest inflation readings and corporate earnings, the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank's forthcoming decisions. With inflation easing yet remaining above target levels, central banks are at a critical juncture, balancing growth concerns with inflationary pressures. The coming weeks are poised to offer further clarity on the trajectory of monetary policy, with significant implications for global financial markets and economic recovery efforts.