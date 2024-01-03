en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Frontline Plc’s Promising Performance in the Energy Sector: A Deep Dive

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Frontline Plc’s Promising Performance in the Energy Sector: A Deep Dive

Frontline Plc, a significant force in the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry, started the trading day of January 2, 2024, with a slight uptick in its stock price. The share price opened at $20.40 and closed at $20.05 after experiencing some oscillations throughout the trading day.

Annual Performance and Ownership

Frontline Plc has seen a broad spectrum of stock price fluctuations in the past year, ranging from $10.55 to $22.95. However, this didn’t deter the company from recording a massive 28.20% surge in annual sales over the last five years. To complement this, the company also reported an impressive average annual earnings per share growth of 35.99%. The ownership of Frontline Plc’s shares is significantly internal, with insider ownership standing at 35.70%, while institutional ownership accounts for 26.62%.

Quarterly Report and Forecasts

Despite the company reporting lower earnings per share of $0.36, compared to the estimated $0.45 in its latest quarterly report, Frontline Plc maintains a robust net margin of +30.70 and a return on equity of 7.41. The forecasts for the next fiscal year are also encouraging, with analysts predicting an earnings growth of 35.99% per share.

Financial Health and Market Position

The current performance indicators are also promising, showing a quick ratio of 1.79, which suggests good short-term liquidity. In the past 14 days, the company has shown higher volatility compared to the past 100 days. However, Frontline Plc’s market capitalization stands strong at 4.49 billion with an annual income of 475,540 K on sales of 1,438 M, positioning it firmly within the energy sector.

The company’s financial health and stock performance are of critical importance to investors, especially considering its position in the energy sector and the recent trends in stock metrics such as moving averages and resistance levels. As the world keeps a keen eye on energy markets, the performance of significant players like Frontline Plc is undoubtedly worth tracking.

0
Business Energy Stock Markets
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Citi TTS Leverages Technology Partnerships to Modernize Banking in 2023
In a bid to revolutionize transaction banking, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) has spent the better half of 2023 concentrating on upgrading its platform and services by forging alliances with technology providers. The primary areas under focus for this initiative have been e-commerce and platform modernization, intending to transcend traditional banking mechanisms and incorporate
Citi TTS Leverages Technology Partnerships to Modernize Banking in 2023
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
3 mins ago
BankUnited to Announce Q4 and 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
3 mins ago
Silver One Resources to Seek TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension
Crane Company Acquires Vian Enterprises, Fortifying Aerospace Portfolio
58 seconds ago
Crane Company Acquires Vian Enterprises, Fortifying Aerospace Portfolio
Wave of Retail Closures Hits New Jersey, Champs Sports Among Latest Casualties
1 min ago
Wave of Retail Closures Hits New Jersey, Champs Sports Among Latest Casualties
ChampionX Corporation Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Release Schedule
2 mins ago
ChampionX Corporation Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results Release Schedule
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
21 seconds
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
24 seconds
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
29 seconds
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
31 seconds
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
32 seconds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
35 seconds
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
38 seconds
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
1 min
Unfolding the Best Snowboard Bindings of 2024: An Expert's Compilation
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
1 min
Concord, Manchester: Bipartisan Effort for Bail Reform Underway
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
40 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app