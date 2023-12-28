Fresh Record Highs for Nifty 50 and Sensex as Gains Extend to Fifth Consecutive Session in Stock Market Today

Thursday, December 28 saw India’s major equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, setting new all-time highs in their fifth consecutive trading session. The market rally, supported by robust buying across sectors, pushed forward despite the mixed signals from global markets. The Nifty 50 began its day at 21,715 points, surpassing its previous close of 21,654.75. It then peaked at a new high of 21,801.45 before settling at 21,778.70, a gain of 0.57%. The Sensex, on the other hand, opened at 72,262.67 points, advancing past its prior close of 72,038.43, and soared to a record high of 72,484.34. It eventually closed at 72,410.38, a 0.52% gain.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Witness New Highs

Following the major benchmarks, the midcap and smallcap indices also achieved new record highs. The BSE Midcap index ended the day at 36,528.19, while the BSE Smallcap index concluded at 42,382.30. A host of stocks, including Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Tata Motors, reached fresh 52-week highs during intraday trade. The overall market capitalization of BSE-listed companies surged, adding nearly ₹1.7 lakh crore to investors’ wealth.

Top Gainers and Laggards of the Day

The top gainers of the day were Coal India, NTPC, and Mahindra and Mahindra, while Adani Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro, and Eicher Motors were among the few laggards. HCL Technologies concluded the session unchanged. The market rally reflects strong investor sentiments, with both the Sensex and Nifty gaining over 18% during the year. The Indian rupee declined 16 paise to settle at 83.35 provisional against the US dollar due to the sustained outflow of foreign funds and increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

Broader Market Overview

The broader market indices also reported gains. Nifty Oil and Gas was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices, rising over 2%. The Indian stock markets reached new heights, with the Indian rupee strengthening, and the US dollar index hitting its lowest since July. The Indian gold market is experiencing strong economic expansion, and aluminium and copper prices are rising. Several companies, including Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Lupin Limited, and Tech Mahindra, also announced significant developments.