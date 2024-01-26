France's Cac 40 Soars to Record High, Boosted by Luxury Goods Sector

In a demonstration of the resilience of the luxury goods sector, France's Cac 40, the benchmark French stock market index, has carved a new record, underpinned by the robust performance of luxury goods stocks. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the vitality of the French economy, world-renowned for its high-end brands and products.

Record High Amid Economic Challenges

Despite numerous economic difficulties, the Cac 40 index has surged, signaling investor confidence and market robustness. The Paris Cac 40 closed at an all-time high, fueled by a 12.8 percent leap in LVMH shares. The world's largest luxury goods group saw its shares rise 2.3 percent. The FTSE 100 also experienced an uptick, bolstered by stronger commodity and banking stocks.

Role of Luxury Goods in Economic Growth

The luxury goods industry plays a critical role in driving economic growth and market performance in France. The record-breaking profits observed at the French luxury group LVMH propelled the index to close above 7,600 points for the first time. The 10 percent gain for the luxury giant LVMH also saw other European indices rise, with stronger commodity and banking stocks aiding the FTSE 100.

Impact on Global Markets

These developments have broader implications for global markets. While the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge remained stable, and the US economy grew 3.3 percent in the final quarter of the year, investors are keeping a keen eye on inflation and other data for signs of potential rate cuts this year. Additionally, the Dow and the S&P 500 in New York went up by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, further indicating the strength of the global economy.