Fox Corporation Stock Rises with Future Growth Anticipated

Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) surged intraday by 0.78%, reaching a stock price of $31.14. Although currently standing 19.65% below its 52-week peak, the company’s performance signifies a 7.93% climb from its lowest point within the same period. The market capitalization of Fox Corporation is now valued at $15.13 billion.

Analysts’ Ratings and Stock Performance

The consensus from analysts leans towards a Hold rating for FOXA, with a mean rating of 2.65. The spectrum of recommendations is broad, with certain analysts advocating a Buy, while others propose a Sell. The estimated earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected at $0.08. Despite the mixed opinions, the stock has shown a positive trend over the past five sessions. However, its year-to-date performance stands at -2.90%.

There seems to be much speculation around FOXA, evidenced by the substantial short interest in the stock. This could potentially lead to an upswing in the stock price due to a short squeeze. Wall Street analysts have projected a price target of $35.33 for FOXA, suggesting an 11.86% potential upside from the present valuation.

Comparison with Industry Competitors

Compared to its industry competitors, FOXA’s share price performance has been relatively strong, even with a six-month decrease of -6.18% and a year-to-date drop slightly below the industry average. Analysts forecast a revenue dip this quarter, but anticipate a rise in the subsequent quarter. There is a marginal decrease predicted for the financial year.

Company’s Earnings and Future Expectations

Over the past five years, the company’s earnings have shrunk by an estimated -7.92%. However, a modest annual growth rate of 0.80% is projected over the next five years. The company’s forthcoming quarterly earnings are anticipated soon, accompanied by a forward dividend ratio of 0.58 and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional ownership of FOXA is considerable, standing at 110.10%, with Blackrock Inc. and Dodge & Cox Inc being the major shareholders. Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, two notable mutual funds, also hold significant stakes in the company. Fox Corporation rewarded its shareholders with a dividend yield of 1.77% in the past year, amounting to $0.51 per share. Dividends are disbursed every six months, with the last ex-dividend date being August 29, 2023.