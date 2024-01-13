en English
Business

Fox Corporation Stock Rises with Future Growth Anticipated

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) surged intraday by 0.78%, reaching a stock price of $31.14. Although currently standing 19.65% below its 52-week peak, the company’s performance signifies a 7.93% climb from its lowest point within the same period. The market capitalization of Fox Corporation is now valued at $15.13 billion.

Analysts’ Ratings and Stock Performance

The consensus from analysts leans towards a Hold rating for FOXA, with a mean rating of 2.65. The spectrum of recommendations is broad, with certain analysts advocating a Buy, while others propose a Sell. The estimated earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected at $0.08. Despite the mixed opinions, the stock has shown a positive trend over the past five sessions. However, its year-to-date performance stands at -2.90%.

There seems to be much speculation around FOXA, evidenced by the substantial short interest in the stock. This could potentially lead to an upswing in the stock price due to a short squeeze. Wall Street analysts have projected a price target of $35.33 for FOXA, suggesting an 11.86% potential upside from the present valuation.

Comparison with Industry Competitors

Compared to its industry competitors, FOXA’s share price performance has been relatively strong, even with a six-month decrease of -6.18% and a year-to-date drop slightly below the industry average. Analysts forecast a revenue dip this quarter, but anticipate a rise in the subsequent quarter. There is a marginal decrease predicted for the financial year.

Company’s Earnings and Future Expectations

Over the past five years, the company’s earnings have shrunk by an estimated -7.92%. However, a modest annual growth rate of 0.80% is projected over the next five years. The company’s forthcoming quarterly earnings are anticipated soon, accompanied by a forward dividend ratio of 0.58 and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional ownership of FOXA is considerable, standing at 110.10%, with Blackrock Inc. and Dodge & Cox Inc being the major shareholders. Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, two notable mutual funds, also hold significant stakes in the company. Fox Corporation rewarded its shareholders with a dividend yield of 1.77% in the past year, amounting to $0.51 per share. Dividends are disbursed every six months, with the last ex-dividend date being August 29, 2023.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

