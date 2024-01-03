FMCG Sector Experiences Noteworthy Fluctuations: Emami Leads Gains While JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Biggest Loser

The recent trading day saw significant fluctuations in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. Emami spearheaded the gains with a 5.77% rise, trailed by Dodla Dairy and Bajaj Consumer, which recorded increases of 5.03% and 4.85% respectively. Other prominent gainers encompassed TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, and Vadilal Industries, each registering over 3% gains. On the brighter side, Dabur India and Zydus Wellness also witnessed a positive surge.

Market Losers and Indices Movement

Contrarily, the trading day had its share of top losers, with JHS Svendgaard Laboratories enduring the largest decline of 3.60%. Other firms such as Tasty Bite Eatables, Bikaji Foods International, and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities also noted decreases. The NSE Nifty50 index descended by 47.3 points to 21731.4, while the BSE Sensex dwindled by 170.12 points to 72240.26.

Contrasting Performances

Despite the downward trend, Adani Enterprises Ltd. marked a significant gain of 6.25%, along with Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and ITC Ltd. Conversely, multiple companies in the metals and IT sectors, including Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd., sustained losses, underscoring the mixed nature of the market on that day.

Future Outlook for FMCG Sector

A report by Nuvama Institutional Equities on the Consumer Staples sector update predicts a challenging Q3FY24 for the FMCG industry, primarily due to expected difficulties in rural demand. The report reveals that rural volumes are likely to remain flat or possibly decrease YoY. The less than anticipated winter and festival demand in Q3FY24 is also a concern. The report further forecasts that Q4FY24 volumes for most players will likely remain subdued. The FMCG industry’s growth has been less aggressive this year, with rural markets in India experiencing modest growth, whereas in urban areas, the FMCG industry’s volume growth has been steadily increasing since Q2FY23.