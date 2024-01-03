en English
Business

Exxon Mobil Stock Analysis: A Roller Coaster Ride for Bulls in the Market

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
In the topsy-turvy world of stock trading, Exxon Mobil’s recent performance presents a complex puzzle for investors. The oil giant’s stock has been on a roller coaster ride, with bulls struggling to overcome resistance levels despite positive indicators. Analysts tracking the stock have highlighted the presence of a white candle, a bullish signal suggesting higher prices. However, the price remained under the first Fibonacci retracement and hit resistance at the upper line of a blue triangle, a formation that has historically led to defeat for the bulls.

The Bearish Engulfing Pattern Emerges

On December 20, a bearish engulfing pattern emerged, signaling a reinforcement of resistance. This technical pattern led to a significant decline in Exxon Mobil’s stock price. Bulls faced further disappointment as another attempt to rise failed, resulting in a drop to the support area created on December 14. The growing volume and a sell signal from the Stochastic Oscillator suggest a possible continuation of the decline.

Hope for Bulls in the Midst of Struggles

However, the analysis indicates that as long as the support area and a bullish engulfing pattern from December 13 remain active, a further drop in price is not guaranteed. From a medium-term and long-term perspective, the analysis shows that the stock tested a significant long-term support line. Previous instances in January, March, and July 2023 demonstrated the line’s strength in triggering rebounds.

Exxon Mobil’s Potential Trajectory

Lower seller involvement in the last week’s drop compared to previous increases and buy signals from the CCI and Stochastic Oscillator hint at limited downward space and a potential upcoming attempt to rise. If bulls can leverage the main support line, the first upside target could be near $102.65. However, if bears manage to close the support gap, the path to December lows and a green support zone on the weekly chart could be open. Despite recent setbacks, the potential for limited declines and a bullish fight remains, as seen in the pattern from the past year.

Overall, Exxon Mobil’s stock presents a captivating case of the constant tug-of-war between bullish and bearish forces in the stock market. With geopolitical disruptions, low U.S. crude oil stocks, and other factors in play, the company’s stock price trajectory will be a focal point for investors in the coming days.

Business Investments Stock Markets
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

