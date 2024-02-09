Expedia Group's Q4 Earnings: Surpassed Expectations but Stock Falls on FY24 Growth Concerns

In a surprising market twist, Expedia Group (EXPE), a titan in the travel services industry, witnessed its stock value dwindle following the release of its Q4 earnings report, despite surpassing earnings and revenue estimates for FY23. The downturn was a reflection of investor jitters over the anticipated slower travel growth in FY24, particularly during the early stages of the year.

Advertisment

A Mixed Bag of Earnings

The projected slowdown can be attributed to the fading tailwinds from the post-Omicron recovery period, as well as softer prices in lodging and airfare. A recent Boeing fleet grounding further exacerbated the situation, negatively impacting Q1 gross bookings. Additionally, car rental price pressures persist as a challenge for the company.

Although EXPE predicted a year-over-year gross bookings growth in line with Q3's +7%, it only managed to achieve +6% in Q4. This fell short of market expectations, especially considering the stock was at multi-year highs.

Advertisment

Beneath the Surface

Despite the disappointing growth, EXPE reported a robust Q4 performance, with revenue and earnings per share increasing by 10.3% and 36.5%, respectively. This success was fueled by international expansion and a strong showing in the B2B segment.

Vrbo, Expedia's alternative accommodations platform, completed a significant front-end migration, which is expected to enhance its performance. The company also displayed commendable cost discipline, leading to the highest EBITDA margins in over a decade.

Advertisment

A Cautious Outlook

Despite the positive aspects, such as cost savings from office closures and workforce reductions, and the expectation of another record year in EBITDA for FY24, the company's forecast of softness in travel demand in the near term has left investors uneasy.

As Expedia Group navigates these turbulent waters, it remains to be seen how the company will address the challenges posed by the anticipated slowdown in travel growth. The resilience of the travel industry, and EXPE's position within it, will undoubtedly be tested in the coming months.