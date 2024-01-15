en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Exide Industries Experiences Stock Price Dip; Shows Promising Valuation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Exide Industries Experiences Stock Price Dip; Shows Promising Valuation

Exide Industries, a leading player in the battery manufacturing and sales sector, has recently seen its stock price dip by 3.57%, trading at Rs 325.65. This shift in the market reflects a decrease from the company’s previous closing value, with share prices fluctuating within the confines of Rs 339.95 and Rs 321.80.

Recent Stock Performance

Despite the downward trend, Exide Industries has delivered a year-to-date return of 6.23% and a five-day return of 2.52%. The trailing twelve months (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the company currently stands at 25.45, a figure that falls below the sector average P/E ratio of 35.91. This suggests that the stock may present a more attractive valuation compared to its industry counterparts.

Analysts’ View and Financial Performance

Exide Industries’ stock has garnered the attention of 17 analysts. Of these, five have recommended a strong buy for the stock, while another five have proposed a buy rating. However, two analysts have issued a sell rating for the stock. The company’s recent quarterly financial report posted a net profit of Rs 269.40 crores, indicating a positive financial performance despite the recent dip in stock prices.

Comparative Industry Performance

Over the past year, Exide Industries has outperformed, with a stock gain of over 23%. In comparison, the Indian Auto Components Industry has seen a substantial gain of 47%. Other companies within the sector have experienced mixed results; Tube Investments of India experienced a 3.9% increase, while Sona BLW Precision Forgings saw a 6.5% decrease. The stock of Exide Industries, although currently experiencing a decrease, reached a new 52-week high, with a NSE and BSE volume of 2.8M, indicating a current market trend.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute
Workers at the Alexander Dennis factory in Falkirk, including those in coach building and spray painting represented by the Unite union, have rejected a pay offer from the management, leading to a two-week-long industrial action. This strike marks the second in their dispute, following a similar action in December. Pay Offer Rejected The pay offer
Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute
Man Industries Reports Robust Order Book; Stock Prices Surge
57 seconds ago
Man Industries Reports Robust Order Book; Stock Prices Surge
Isuzu Malaysia's D-Max Sets New Sales Record in 2023
59 seconds ago
Isuzu Malaysia's D-Max Sets New Sales Record in 2023
Vietnam's Agricultural Trading: The Power of Commodity Exchanges
40 seconds ago
Vietnam's Agricultural Trading: The Power of Commodity Exchanges
Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee's Appreciation
42 seconds ago
Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee's Appreciation
HCL Tech's Q3 Results Spark Investor Confidence: An Insight from Top Executives
43 seconds ago
HCL Tech's Q3 Results Spark Investor Confidence: An Insight from Top Executives
Latest Headlines
World News
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
10 seconds
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
44 seconds
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
45 seconds
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
1 min
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
1 min
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
1 min
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
1 min
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
1 min
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
1 min
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app