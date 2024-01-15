Exide Industries Experiences Stock Price Dip; Shows Promising Valuation

Exide Industries, a leading player in the battery manufacturing and sales sector, has recently seen its stock price dip by 3.57%, trading at Rs 325.65. This shift in the market reflects a decrease from the company’s previous closing value, with share prices fluctuating within the confines of Rs 339.95 and Rs 321.80.

Recent Stock Performance

Despite the downward trend, Exide Industries has delivered a year-to-date return of 6.23% and a five-day return of 2.52%. The trailing twelve months (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the company currently stands at 25.45, a figure that falls below the sector average P/E ratio of 35.91. This suggests that the stock may present a more attractive valuation compared to its industry counterparts.

Analysts’ View and Financial Performance

Exide Industries’ stock has garnered the attention of 17 analysts. Of these, five have recommended a strong buy for the stock, while another five have proposed a buy rating. However, two analysts have issued a sell rating for the stock. The company’s recent quarterly financial report posted a net profit of Rs 269.40 crores, indicating a positive financial performance despite the recent dip in stock prices.

Comparative Industry Performance

Over the past year, Exide Industries has outperformed, with a stock gain of over 23%. In comparison, the Indian Auto Components Industry has seen a substantial gain of 47%. Other companies within the sector have experienced mixed results; Tube Investments of India experienced a 3.9% increase, while Sona BLW Precision Forgings saw a 6.5% decrease. The stock of Exide Industries, although currently experiencing a decrease, reached a new 52-week high, with a NSE and BSE volume of 2.8M, indicating a current market trend.