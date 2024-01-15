EVOQ Remedies Share Price Plummets After Promoters’ Major Selloff

The shares of BSE-listed SME, EVOQ Remedies, witnessed a steep decline for the second consecutive day, dropping by 16 percent in the morning session on January 15, 2024. The significant plunge was a result of a considerable selloff by the company’s promoters, Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel and Payal Bhumishth Patel, who let go of almost 72 percent of their stake when the stock was at its peak. Consequently, the stock was trading at Rs 13.30, sliding 14 percent from the previous closing figure.

Unprecedented Rise and Subsequent Fallout

Before this abrupt selloff, EVOQ Remedies was on an upward trajectory with its share price surging by 20 percent on January 10, followed by an additional 4 percent rise the next day. This spike was attributed to the announcement of a significant export order valued at Rs 136 crore from Marlexx Pharma, a US-based company. Remarkably, this order was seven times the firm’s market capitalization of Rs 22 crore and involved the provision of various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

However, this positive momentum was short-lived. The promoters sold 11.5 lakh shares each in open market transactions on January 11, triggering a steep fall in the share price. It’s pertinent to note that SME stocks, traded in lots, are prone to volatile swings due to sudden shifts in demand.

Crucial Role of Promoters and Market Dynamics

The actions of promoters often have a considerable impact on the stock price. In this instance, the Patel duo’s decision to offload a significant portion of their stake in EVOQ Remedies, right after the stock reached a new high, led to the precipitous drop. This case serves as a reminder of the inherent risks and potential volatility in the stock market, particularly for SME stocks.

The significant selloff and the subsequent slump in EVOQ’s stock price have undoubtedly sent ripples through the market. The key takeaway for investors is the importance of staying informed and understanding the underlying factors that drive market dynamics. As the EVOQ Remedies case underscores, sudden shifts in promoter holdings can lead to significant market volatility.