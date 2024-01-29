European Stock Markets Kick Off with Mixed Results; Major Earnings Data, Central Bank Announcements Awaited

European stock markets commenced the week with a mixed response as investors brace for a week brimming with earnings data and central bank announcements. The Stoxx 600 index experienced a marginal increase, driven by gains in oil and gas stocks, which soared due to escalating geopolitical tensions. In contrast, telecom stocks registered a fall. The rise in the index follows a positive performance last week, credited to robust quarterly company results and anticipation that the European Central Bank (ECB) might initiate a reduction in interest rates come April.

A Shift in Attitude Towards Inflation

Despite the ECB maintaining the rates at its recent meeting, investors perceived a change in attitude towards inflationary pressures. Expectations are that inflation is gravitating towards targets. The forthcoming week will feature significant monetary policy announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, in addition to major earnings reports from tech behemoths such as Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Philips Shares Dip, Holcim Surges

Shares of Philips plummeted after the company reported earnings below expectations coupled with a settlement with the FDA over ventilator recalls. The company has made provisions for the FDA agreement, which mandates improvements for selling new respiratory devices in the U.S. Meanwhile, shares of Holcim surged following the announcement of its plans to spin off its North American business via a New York flotation. The new company is potentially valued at approximately $30 billion, with an emphasis on augmenting sales and customer engagement in North America.

Other Significant Stock Movements

Besides Philips and Holcim, several other companies experienced significant stock movements, including Ferrexpo, Ryanair, Bayer, and Eutelsat. Investors also have their eyes set on economic data releases and key central bank decisions in the U.S. and U.K., expected this week.