EUDA Health Holdings Successfully Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Health technology company EUDA Health Holdings Limited, colloquially known as EUDA, has successfully regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). This rule mandates a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million. The company was previously under the scanner after receiving a notice on January 9, 2024, from Nasdaq citing a failure to meet this requirement over a span of 30 consecutive business days.

Advertisment

EUDA's Path Back to Compliance

Following the notice, EUDA had a period of 180 days to regain compliance, a window that the company utilized effectively. As of January 16, 2024, EUDA received a new notice from Nasdaq. This communication confirmed that the company's market value of listed securities has been at or above the required $35 million threshold for ten consecutive business days, starting from January 2 to January 16, 2024.

Implications of the Recompliance

Advertisment

This development is not only a testament to EUDA's fiscal resilience but also ensures the company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The risk of delisting, a potential consequence of failing to regain compliance, has been effectively averted. Delisting could have had severe legal and financial implications, besides tarnishing the company's reputation.

EUDA's Stance on the Issue

EUDA Health Holdings issued a statement regarding the notice, outlining the measures they undertook to regain compliance. While they refrained from divulging specific strategies, their prompt response to the notice and subsequent recovery underscores their commitment to maintaining corporate governance standards and safeguarding shareholder interests.