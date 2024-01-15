Essex Property Trust, Inc. Registers Slight Increase in Opening Share Price

In an unpredictable market environment, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) marked a slight increase in its opening share price on January 12, 2024. The opening price of $250.67 displayed a 0.40% rise over the previous session. The stock fluctuated between a daily high of $251.765 and a low of $248.205 before settling at $248.08.

Performance Highlights

Over the past year, ESS's share price has oscillated between $195.03 and $252.85. In the Real Estate sector, the company managed to achieve a growth rate in yearbook sales of 3.65% over the past five years, coupled with an average yearly earnings per share growth of 5.23%. With a market float of $63.71 million and outstanding shares amounting to $64.60 million, the company boasts an employee strength of 1772.

Essential financial metrics of the company, such as gross margin, operating margin, and pretax margin stand at +34.82, +36.63, and +26.95 respectively. The company's insider ownership stands at 0.73%, while institutional ownership is recorded at a substantial 97.19%.

Financial Downswing

Despite these promising indicators, the company underperformed in the last quarter, with an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, falling short of the expected $1.42. Its net margin was reported at +25.41, with a return on equity of 6.97. Future earnings are projected to be $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with a predicted growth rate of 7.90% over the next five years.

Market Indicators

The trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio is 9.61, and the price to free cash flow is 19.44. The diluted EPS is 8.15, with forecasts of 1.45 in the next quarter and 5.88 in a year. The stock's volume was lower compared to the previous year, with a Stochastic %D of 67.75% and an Average True Range of 4.70. The stock's 50-day Moving Average is $228.25, and the 200-day Moving Average is $225.30, with resistance and support levels identified at $251.16 and $247.60 respectively.

Endowed with a market cap of 15.99 billion, the company's annual sales total 1,607 million, and its annual income is 408,320 thousand. Last quarter's sales were 419,180 thousand with an income of 87,280 thousand.