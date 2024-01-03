en English
Business

Equinor ASA Completes Fourth Tranche of 2023 Share Buy-Back Programme

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Equinor ASA, a global energy giant listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE:EQNR) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:EQNR), has successfully completed transactions under the fourth tranche of its 2023 share buy-back programme. This announcement marks a key milestone in the programme that was initially rolled out on October 27, 2023, and slated to run until January 29, 2024.

Purchase Details and Financial Implications

In the period between December 25 and December 29, 2023, Equinor ASA bought back 1,026,000 of its own shares, averaging at a price of NOK 325.4388 each. This transaction was carried out through the Oslo Stock Exchange, strengthening the company’s financial foothold. Following these transactions, the company’s treasury now holds a total of 58,371,461 of its own shares, an equivalent of 1.94% of its share capital. The cumulative shares include those that are part of the company’s share savings programme.

Regulatory Compliance and Disclosure

The transactions have been conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, ensuring transparency and fairness in the market. Furthermore, Equinor ASA has complied with the stringent disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The company has made an appendix detailing all the transactions executed during this period available on www.newsweb.no.

Equinor’s Deal with OKEA

In related news, Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has finalized the acquisition of a 28% working interest in PL037 (Statfjord Area) from Equinor, for an initial fixed consideration of $220m (Nkr2.24bn). The deal includes stakes in the Statfjord Unit, Statfjord Nord, Statfjord Øst Unit, and Sygna Unit. While the deal was initially set to conclude in November 2023, it was delayed due to a reduction in 2P and 2C volumes indicated by updated information from Equinor. OKEA has agreed to defer $60m of the purchase price until the end of January 2024, and anticipates recognizing an impairment in its fourth quarter 2023 financial statements. Despite these complications, OKEA remains steadfast in its growth strategy as a leading mid-to-late life operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Business Norway Stock Markets
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

