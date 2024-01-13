EOG Resources Witnesses 0.93% Uptick Amid Overweight Consensus Recommendation

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been under the microscope as its trading volume hit 3.01 million shares, with its stock price closing at $116.05, a 0.93% uptick. The company is currently 16.38% off its 52-week high and has climbed 16.18% from its 52-week low, leading to a $67.67 billion market cap. The average trading volume over the last 10 days and three months was 2.73 million and 3.22 million shares respectively.

Analysts’ Take on EOG

Analysts have given EOG an Overweight consensus recommendation, with an average rating of 1.82. The stock holds buy recommendations from 18 analysts, with 12 advising to hold and 3 suggesting overweight. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of $3.19 for the current quarter.

EOG’s Performance Indicators

Despite a 3.60% decline over the last five sessions and a 6.48% decrease year-to-date, EOG Resources has outstripped its industry peers in share price growth over the last six months. Short interest in EOG stands at 7.67 million shares, indicating a short cover time of 2.1 days. Wall Street analysts have set a price target average of $143.62, with a high of $172.00 and a low of $113.00.

Financial Outlook

Revenue forecasts indicate a -3.30% decline this quarter, followed by a 10.40% increase in the next, with a -7.70% drop anticipated for the entire fiscal year. The next earnings release is scheduled for February 22. Dividend yield sits at 4.36%, with a forward dividend ratio of 5.06. Insiders own 0.49% of the company, with institutions holding 90.91%, Vanguard Group Inc being the largest shareholder.

EOG’s Past and Future Growth

The company’s earnings have grown by 24.27% over the past five years, but future projections indicate a -13.19% for 2024. However, an annual return of 54.90% is forecasted over the next five years.

On January 16, 2024, EOG Resources, Inc. will trade ex-dividend for its quarterly dividend of $0.91, payable on 1/31/24. This equates to approximately 0.79% of EOG’s recent stock price of $114.98. EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

New options have become available for the December 20th expiration, including a put contract at the $115.00 strike price and a call contract at the $120.00 strike price. The put contract has a current bid of $12.20, and the call contract has a current bid of $12.00, offering a total return of 13.79% if the stock gets called away at the December 20th expiration.