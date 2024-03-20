Enser Communications IPO Allotment Finalized: Key Details and Investor Insights

Enser Communications Ltd, a prominent Business Process Management (BPM) service provider, has officially finalized its IPO allotment today, marking a significant step forward in its growth trajectory. Having opened for subscription between March 15 and March 19, the company's shares are set to make their debut on the NSE SME platform on March 22, following an overwhelming response from investors during the bidding phase.

Advertisment

Robust Investor Interest

The IPO of Enser Communications witnessed a robust subscription rate, being oversubscribed 7.29 times. This enthusiastic response was particularly notable in the retail category, which saw a subscription rate of 10.92 times, while the 'Other' category was subscribed 3.64 times. The company aimed to raise ₹16.17 crore by issuing fresh shares at a fixed price of ₹70 per share, leveraging the proceeds for IT infrastructure enhancements, issue-related expenses, and bolstering working capital.

Checking Allotment Status

Advertisment

Investors keen on checking their allotment status can do so by visiting the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the IPO registrar. By selecting 'Enser Communications Limited' from the dropdown menu and entering their Client ID, Application No, or PAN, investors can instantly view their allotment status. This process, designed for ease and transparency, ensures that all investors are promptly informed about their application's outcome.

Market Anticipation and Outlook

Despite a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 indicating that shares are trading at par with the issue price in the grey market, the anticipation for Enser Communications' market debut remains high. The company's focus on providing comprehensive BPM services across various sectors, including insurance, e-commerce, and education, positions it well for future growth. As shares are credited to the demat accounts of successful investors, the market eagerly awaits the trading performance on its listing date, March 22.

Enser Communications' journey through the IPO process reflects a significant milestone in its expansion and operational scaling efforts. With a solid subscription performance and a strategic focus on service excellence, the company is poised for a promising future, potentially setting a precedent for other SMEs aspiring for public listing.