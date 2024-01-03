en English
Business

Eni Completes Acquisition of Treasury Shares in a Strategic Move

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Eni Completes Acquisition of Treasury Shares in a Strategic Move

Italian multinational oil and gas company, Eni, has successfully finalized a significant corporate transaction involving the acquisition of treasury shares. This move, which took place between December 27 and December 29, 2023, saw Eni procure a total of 3,014,742 shares, approximately 0.09% of its share capital.

Investment Details

The shares were bought at a weighted average price of 15.4053 euros per share, which culminated in a total expenditure of 46,442,949.50 euros. This calculation takes into account the sheer volume of shares purchased, as well as the average cost of each share.

Strategic Move for Eni

This share acquisition marks the second tranche of the treasury shares program, a strategic initiative approved by Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting on May 10, 2023. The program was announced as per the stipulations of article 144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999.

Execution and Transactions

The shares were bought on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, a leading European stock market. The transactions were executed by an intermediary specifically appointed by Eni for this purpose. Details on the daily transactions pertaining to the treasury share purchases on the Euronext Milan are made available for scrutiny and understanding.

Business Italy Stock Markets
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

