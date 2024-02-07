Eli Lilly Soars High in Stock Market Performance, Fueled by New Products

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has emerged as a high performer in the stock market, outpacing 96% of all stocks based on significant fundamental and technical criteria. However, the company's stock is currently considered out of the buying region, having exceeded the 629.97 entry point following a flat base phase. Despite an EPS (Earnings Per Share) Rating of 71, indicating its quarterly and yearly earnings-per-share growth is not amongst the top 20% of all stocks, Eli Lilly maintains a moderate institutional investor interest with an Accumulation/Distribution Rating of B.

Strong Q4 Performance and Future Forecasts

For the fourth quarter, Eli Lilly reported a 19% increase in EPS, though its top line growth slid to 28% from 37% in the preceding quarter. The company's revenue in 2022 totaled $28.54 billion, marking a 0.79% increase compared to the previous year, with earnings reaching $6.24 billion, an 11.88% rise. Furthermore, Eli Lilly forecasted its 2024 profit to exceed Wall Street estimates, fueled by demand for its newly approved weight-loss drug Zepbound and diabetes medicine Mounjaro.

New Products Drive Growth

New Products revenue soared by $2.19 billion to $2.49 billion in Q4 2023, spearheaded by Mounjaro and Zepbound. The company's market cap has even overtaken Tesla's, thanks to the rapid expansion of its GLP-1 business. The introduction of Zepbound and Mounjaro, both chemically known as tir, has been pivotal to the company's strong fourth-quarter results, with demand for these treatments driving revenue up by 28% in Q4 2023.

Prospects for the Weight-Loss Drug in Germany

There has also been speculation about Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug being incorporated into Germany's public health coverage. This development could significantly broaden the reach of the drug, potentially boosting the company's revenue and stock performance further. Within the Medical-Diversified industry group, Eli Lilly ranks second, close on the heels of GSK ADR (GSK), which occupies the top spot.