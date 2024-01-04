en English
Business

DuPont de Nemours Inc: A Closer Look at Its Fluctuating Stock and Financial Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
On January 02, 2024, the stock price of DuPont de Nemours Inc, a dominant force in the Basic Materials sector and the Specialty Chemicals Industry, experienced a fluctuation, opening at $76.49, cresting at $77.74, and closing at $76.93. The company’s 52-week stock price spanned from $62.80 to $78.74. Despite a sales drop of 11.73% over the past five years, DuPont has managed to maintain an average annual earnings per share of 1.49%. The company employs 23,000 individuals and reports a gross margin of +30.92, an operating margin of +15.53, and a pretax margin of +11.12.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insider and institutional ownerships are recorded at 0.36% and 77.58% respectively. Recent significant insider transactions have been reported, shedding light on the confidence levels within the company. DuPont’s latest quarterly report revealed earnings of $1.13 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate. The company’s return on equity was marked at -19.55% and its net margin at +7.77%.

Analysts’ Projections and Financial Ratios

Analysts are projecting an EPS of 1.1 for the current fiscal year and a 9.97% EPS growth over the next five years. DuPont’s quick ratio is 1.53, with a price to sales ratio of 2.72 and a price to free cash flow of 57.08. Its diluted EPS is 9.66, with expectations of reaching 0.85 in the next quarter and 3.99 in one year.

Stock Volatility and Market Capitalization

The volatility of the stock and moving averages hint at potential resistance and support levels. The company boasts a market capitalization of 33.33 billion and annual sales of 13,017 M. DuPont de Nemours’ financial performance has shown a 0.8% increase over the last 7 days and a 9.9% increase over the past year.

The stock has seen a 0.1% increase over the last 7 days. Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. dipped by 0.63% to $77.02 in a dreary trading session for the stock market. Trading volume remained below its 50-day average volume. The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors, such as Linde PLC.

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours stock is Moderate Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for DD. The average twelve-month price prediction for DuPont de Nemours is $78.75 with a high price target of $86.00 and a low price target of $73.00. Analysts hold DuPont de Nemours in higher regard than other Basic Materials companies, with a consensus rating score of 2.63. The predicted upside for DuPont de Nemours’s stock, according to their 12-month stock forecasts, is 10.91%.

Business Stock Markets United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

