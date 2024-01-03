Downturn in Indian Stock Market, Relief for Adani Group, and More

On January 3, 2024, Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a tumble for the second consecutive day. Investor anticipation of the forthcoming Q3 financial results and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions later in the week contributed to this downturn. Major sectors traded lower, and benchmarks settled in the red, while the Indian Rupee fluctuated against the dollar. Analysts warn that any miss in Q3 results may lead to a correction in the market.

Supreme Court Verdict Offers Relief to Adani Group

The Supreme Court denied a request to transfer the investigation of allegations against Adani group companies regarding securities law violations to a special investigation team. This decision comes as a relief to the conglomerate, nearly a year after Hindenburg Research released a critical report. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Green soared ahead of the verdict.

Bajaj Auto Announces Share Buyback Plan

Shares of Bajaj Auto surged over 5% following the announcement that its board will consider a share buyback on January 8. Bajaj Auto stood out as one of the top gainers, while IT, the second heaviest sectoral index, fell 2.52%.

No Discussions on Fuel Price Cuts, says Petroleum Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, clarified that there are no current discussions regarding fuel price cuts. This statement underscores the government’s focus on energy availability in the face of volatile crude oil prices, despite the financial pressure on consumers.

Myntra Reports Increased Revenue Amid Greater Losses

Myntra, owned by Walmart, reported a 25% increase in revenue for FY23. Notwithstanding, its losses also widened by 31% due to higher operating expenses. This increased expenditure signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market share and customer base.

Mohammed Siraj’s Remarkable Achievement in Cricket

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj achieved a significant milestone with a six-wicket haul, leading to South Africa being bowled out for just 55 runs before lunch on the first day of the second Test. This remarkable feat underlines his growing stature as an essential player in the Indian cricket team.

Survey Highlights Lack of Clarity in Sexual Harassment Policies

Lastly, a survey indicates that more than half of human resource professionals find sexual harassment policies unclear. The scarcity of women in senior management roles contributes to the trivialization of such issues, further emphasizing the need for diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.