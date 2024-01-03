en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Downturn in Indian Stock Market, Relief for Adani Group, and More

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Downturn in Indian Stock Market, Relief for Adani Group, and More

On January 3, 2024, Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a tumble for the second consecutive day. Investor anticipation of the forthcoming Q3 financial results and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions later in the week contributed to this downturn. Major sectors traded lower, and benchmarks settled in the red, while the Indian Rupee fluctuated against the dollar. Analysts warn that any miss in Q3 results may lead to a correction in the market.

Supreme Court Verdict Offers Relief to Adani Group

The Supreme Court denied a request to transfer the investigation of allegations against Adani group companies regarding securities law violations to a special investigation team. This decision comes as a relief to the conglomerate, nearly a year after Hindenburg Research released a critical report. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Green soared ahead of the verdict.

Bajaj Auto Announces Share Buyback Plan

Shares of Bajaj Auto surged over 5% following the announcement that its board will consider a share buyback on January 8. Bajaj Auto stood out as one of the top gainers, while IT, the second heaviest sectoral index, fell 2.52%.

No Discussions on Fuel Price Cuts, says Petroleum Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, clarified that there are no current discussions regarding fuel price cuts. This statement underscores the government’s focus on energy availability in the face of volatile crude oil prices, despite the financial pressure on consumers.

Myntra Reports Increased Revenue Amid Greater Losses

Myntra, owned by Walmart, reported a 25% increase in revenue for FY23. Notwithstanding, its losses also widened by 31% due to higher operating expenses. This increased expenditure signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market share and customer base.

Mohammed Siraj’s Remarkable Achievement in Cricket

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj achieved a significant milestone with a six-wicket haul, leading to South Africa being bowled out for just 55 runs before lunch on the first day of the second Test. This remarkable feat underlines his growing stature as an essential player in the Indian cricket team.

Survey Highlights Lack of Clarity in Sexual Harassment Policies

Lastly, a survey indicates that more than half of human resource professionals find sexual harassment policies unclear. The scarcity of women in senior management roles contributes to the trivialization of such issues, further emphasizing the need for diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bitcoin Miner Riot Platforms Stirs Controversy by Profiting from Texas's Electricity Market

By BNN Correspondents

Jharkhand Gears Up for Technological Advancement with ESDM Innovation Hubs

By Dil Bar Irshad

CEAT Ltd Grapples with GST Demands and Penalties Amid Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

By Dil Bar Irshad

Friedman Real Estate Invests in Detroit's Office Market with Renaissance Center Acquisition

By Mahnoor Jehangir

FCA's New Crypto Asset Regulations Impact UK Crypto Firms ...
@Business · 1 min
FCA's New Crypto Asset Regulations Impact UK Crypto Firms ...
heart comment 0
CareMax Inc Shares Fall Despite Promising Yearbook Sales Growth

By BNN Correspondents

CareMax Inc Shares Fall Despite Promising Yearbook Sales Growth
Tunisian Dinar Experiences Mixed Fortunes Against Major Currencies

By BNN Correspondents

Tunisian Dinar Experiences Mixed Fortunes Against Major Currencies
Tupperware’s Smart Container Sale: Innovation Meets Discount

By Salman Khan

Tupperware's Smart Container Sale: Innovation Meets Discount
Adani Ports Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle Amid Strategic Planning

By Dil Bar Irshad

Adani Ports Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle Amid Strategic Planning
Latest Headlines
World News
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
11 seconds
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85
34 seconds
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85
Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition
35 seconds
Chevrolet Ends Camaro Line with Special 'Garage 56' Edition
Michael Cohen's Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court
42 seconds
Michael Cohen's Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court
Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition
56 seconds
Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition
Rising Star Lewis O'Donnell Attracts Interest from English Clubs
1 min
Rising Star Lewis O'Donnell Attracts Interest from English Clubs
Louisville's Hometown Heroes: Foundation Announces Class of 2024
1 min
Louisville's Hometown Heroes: Foundation Announces Class of 2024
£2.7 Million Boost for Wales' Healthcare System
2 mins
£2.7 Million Boost for Wales' Healthcare System
York City Welcomes Versatile Striker Billy Chadwick to the Squad
2 mins
York City Welcomes Versatile Striker Billy Chadwick to the Squad
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
45 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
45 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app