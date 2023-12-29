en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dow Hits Record, S&P 500 Surges Near Peak Amid Investor Confidence

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
Dow Hits Record, S&P 500 Surges Near Peak Amid Investor Confidence

In a remarkable display of economic vitality, Wall Street witnessed a robust performance on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a new record high, and the S&P 500 inching closer to its own historic peak. The positive trend in the stock market signals a vigorous day of trading, reflecting investor confidence and potentially responding to various economic factors such as corporate earnings, economic data, and geopolitical events.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a new record close, adding 54 points or 0.14%. The upward trend of the Dow Jones is indicative of the overall health of the economy and can significantly impact investment strategies and financial markets worldwide. Notably, the Dow notched its seventh closing record this month, demonstrating consistent growth and stability, and it’s poised for a ninth straight weekly gain.

S&P 500 Approaching Historic High

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher, up 0.04%, marking a new 52-week high for the third consecutive day. The index closed just 0.3% below its record set in January 2022, showcasing a remarkable 34% climb from last year’s low. This performance indicates the resilience and potential of the US economy, despite the challenges presented by global events and internal factors.

The market’s gains have been driven by technology stocks and expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year. Treasury yields jumped higher as weak demand for an auction injected some uncertainty into the market. Meanwhile, the dollar index posted a 5-month low, with the euro and the yen gaining ground. Companies like Amgen, Apple, Boeing, and JD.com made notable moves in the stock market, while GigaCloud Technologies and Tidewater experienced significant changes in stock value.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepp ...
@Business · 4 mins
Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepp ...
heart comment 0
Microsoft and Tech Industry’s Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024
Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability
Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
53 seconds
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
57 seconds
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
1 min
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
3 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
4 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
4 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
6 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
8 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
9 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
19 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
20 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app