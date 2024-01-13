en English
Business

DocGo Inc Stock: An Unsteady Climb Amidst Allegations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
DocGo Inc Stock: An Unsteady Climb Amidst Allegations

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO), a NASDAQ-traded company, recently saw a dip in its stock price, ending at $3.21 which accounts for a -6.41% shift from the prior trading day. Despite this intraday setback, the stock is still up by 13.4% from its 52-week low of $2.78. However, it’s a substantial drop from the company’s 52-week high of $10.82. Currently, DocGo Inc’s market capitalization stands at $333.52M.

Trading Volumes and Analyst Recommendations

DocGo Inc has been posting volatile trading volumes, averaging 3.98 million shares over the last 10 days and 1.39 million shares over the previous three months. The stock has received a consensus recommendation of ‘Buy’ from analysts, with a mean rating of 1.00, indicating a positive outlook.

Performance and Projected Earnings

Despite this, the company’s performance has lagged behind its competitors. Over the last six months, it has decreased by -65.18%, underperforming the industry’s year-to-date growth rate. Looking ahead, earnings are projected to drop in 2024, but an average annual return of 31.07% is expected over the next five years.

Shareholding and Upcoming Earnings Report

Insiders hold 11.11% of total shares, while institutional holders control 59.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder. Mutual funds, including the Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, also hold significant stakes in DocGo Inc. The company plans to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

Investigation and Accusations

The Rosen Law Firm is currently investigating potential securities claims on behalf of DocGo shareholders. This comes in light of allegations that DocGo may have issued materially misleading business information to investors. Fuzzy Panda Research released a report accusing the company of fraudulent billing practices and forgery of documents. Following this report, DocGo’s stock fell $1.80 per share or 37.58% to close at $2.99 per share on January 10, 2024. However, DocGo denied these allegations.

In conclusion, DocGo’s stock performance has seen a fair share of ups and downs. Despite the recent dip in the stock price, analysts maintain a positive outlook for the company. However, the allegations of fraudulent practices have raised concerns among shareholders, which may impact the company’s future performance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

