en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Decoding Dalal Street: A Journey through 2023’s Financial Lexicon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
Decoding Dalal Street: A Journey through 2023’s Financial Lexicon

The year 2023 witnessed an epoch of transformation on Dalal Street, India’s financial hub. This landmark year was characterized by seismic shifts in the stock market, birthing a new financial lexicon to navigate the ever-evolving dynamics of stock trading. The catalysts of this change were varied: activist short sellers targeting perceived overvalued companies, pacifist fund managers opting for conservative investments, and a stark contrast between ‘loaded’ large-cap stocks and ‘shredded’ small-cap stocks.

A New Financial Lexicon

The set of terms and expressions that constitute this new financial lexicon was conceived to explain the complex dynamics of the market. The Moneycontrol’s Markets team took the initiative to compile this glossary, providing traders and investors with much-needed clarity. This lexicon is a testament to the volatility of global markets contrasted with the stability of the domestic market, underlining the intricate nature of financial trade.

Market Performance and Projections

The year was marked by significant gains in leading indices like the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq, defying the anticipated recession and high oil prices. The Magnificent Seven, a group of seven megacap technology companies, was instrumental in the surge of technology stocks. Alphabet, for example, saw a remarkable 61% jump in shares, powered by improved financial performance and promising growth projections for 2024 and 2025.

Emerging Market Themes

The financial lexicon also resonates with emerging market themes and references to popular stocks, providing a fresh perspective on the market narrative. The healthcare industry, for instance, is poised to undergo a substantial transformation in 2024, with cell and gene therapy taking precedence. Additionally, the mutual fund industry on Dalal Street made a triumphant return in 2023, with a remarkable Rs 9 trillion surge in Assets Under Management (AUM), primarily driven by equity mutual funds.

As we transition into 2024, this financial lexicon will continue to evolve, mirroring the changing landscape and trends of the global financial markets. The lexicon will serve as a beacon, guiding investors through the labyrinth of financial markets and empowering them to make informed decisions.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Mining Industry Grapples with Looming Labor Crisis Amidst Rising Demand for Rare Earth Minerals

By Mazhar Abbas

Resilience Amid Turmoil: The State of the Global Economy in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

JER Investors Trust Inc. Files for Bankruptcy Amid Commercial Real Estate Crisis

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Significant Uptick in Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Testament to Economic Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

CIO of Axis Securities Foresees Mixed December Quarter Earnings, Highl ...
@Business · 4 mins
CIO of Axis Securities Foresees Mixed December Quarter Earnings, Highl ...
heart comment 0
Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers

By Olalekan Adigun

Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers
EY Future of Work Index: Rise of the Hybrid Work Model

By Ebenezer Mensah

EY Future of Work Index: Rise of the Hybrid Work Model
China-Nicaragua Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-Nicaragua Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership
Homeowners Display Readiness for 2024 Real Estate Market Despite High Mortgage Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Homeowners Display Readiness for 2024 Real Estate Market Despite High Mortgage Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Abortion Access Campaigns Reframe Around 'Freedom' and 'Values'; Anticipate Actions in 2024
45 seconds
Abortion Access Campaigns Reframe Around 'Freedom' and 'Values'; Anticipate Actions in 2024
57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
1 min
57-Year-Old Woman's Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot
Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024
1 min
Tsitsipas Channels Tiger Spirit for Australian Open 2024
Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!
2 mins
Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!
Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights to Faceoff in 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic
2 mins
Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights to Faceoff in 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic
De'Aaron Fox Ignites Sacramento Kings' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Atlanta Hawks
3 mins
De'Aaron Fox Ignites Sacramento Kings' Remarkable Comeback Victory Over Atlanta Hawks
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns
3 mins
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns
Texas Longhorns Score Commanding Victory Over UNC Greensboro
4 mins
Texas Longhorns Score Commanding Victory Over UNC Greensboro
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance
4 mins
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
15 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
55 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app