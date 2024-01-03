en English
Business

Danone SA Defies Paris Stock Exchange Downturn, Hits 52-week High

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
A distinct disparity was observed on the Paris Stock Exchange as decliners significantly outpaced advancers. Specifically, the scales tipped with 374 falling stocks against 137 advancing ones, leaving 95 unchanged. Despite this broader market downturn, Danone SA bucked the trend, with its shares soaring to a new 52-week high. The share price rose by 1.66% or 0.99, to hit 60.56.

Market Volatility and Commodity Markets

In the midst of this market upheaval, the CAC 40 VIX—an indicator predicting market volatility based on CAC 40 options—remained static at a new 52-week high of 18.96. In the commodity markets, Gold Futures for February delivery recorded a drop of 1.63% or 33.85, settling at $2,039.55 per troy ounce. Contrarily, crude oil prices saw an upswing; the February delivery increased by 2.93% or 2.06, peaking at $72.44 a barrel. The March Brent oil contract also registered growth, escalating by 2.71% or 2.06, to trade at $77.95 a barrel.

Foreign Exchange Market and Danone’s Strategy

In the foreign exchange market, the Euro demonstrated minor fluctuations against major currencies, with EUR/USD inching up by 0.37% to 1.09 and EUR/GBP by 0.48% to 0.86. Amidst these movements, Danone SA made a strategic move. The company sold its premium organic dairy businesses in the U.S. to Platinum Equity. This decision allows Danone to redirect its focus towards its health-focused offerings and reinvest in growth initiatives. The CEO of Danone, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, expressed that the sale would enable the company to concentrate on its robust, health-focused brand portfolio and reinvest in growth priorities.

Danone’s Performance and Outlook

Notably, Danone offers a dividend higher than 25% of all dividend-paying stocks and projects a dividend payout ratio of 44.16% for the following year. Despite the majority of the company’s stock being held by insiders, it has a PEG Ratio of 5.80, signalling potential overvaluation. The company is widely recognised for its operations across various regions and diverse product lines, which have contributed to its strong market performance. As Danone navigates through the fluctuations of the market, it remains committed to its strategic growth initiatives and health-focused offerings.

Business France Stock Markets
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

