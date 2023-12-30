Dalal Street Gears Up for a Potent IPO Season in 2024: Strategizing for Success

In the wake of 2023’s successful year, India’s financial epicenter, Dalal Street, is set to usher in a potent Initial Public Offering (IPO) season in 2024. With an estimated Rs 60,000 crore worth of IPOs on the horizon, the Indian stock market is creating a buzz of anticipation following the second-highest number of mainboard IPOs in over a decade. In 2023, a total of 57 Indian companies collectively raised Rs 49,000 crore, setting the stage for a dynamic year ahead.

Maximizing IPO Participation

To capitalize on the forthcoming market, investors are armed with seven key strategies. Firstly, understanding one’s objectives for participating in IPOs is crucial, whether these are short-term listing gains or long-term investment prospects. Those seeking listing gains are advised to exit promptly, especially when the market momentum is robust.

Deep Dive into Offer Document

Another significant approach involves a thorough examination of the offer document. Understanding the company’s basics, financials, peer comparison, valuations, and pre-existing investors can significantly influence investment decisions. Although research on IPOs is typically limited, tracking the grey market premium can provide a hint of public anticipation, despite its lack of official credibility.

Increasing Allotment Chances

For better allotment odds, investors should focus on larger-sized issues. These usually don’t attract frenzied bidding and are less likely to be oversubscribed. Since IPO allotment for retail investors is conducted on a lottery basis in case of oversubscription, applying through multiple family members can enhance the chances of securing shares. Finally, investors are advised to wait until the last minute to apply, allowing for ample time to gather information and make informed decisions.

Strong Performance of Midcap and Smallcap Indices

Meanwhile, the midcap and smallcap indices concluded 2023 on a high note, with benchmark indices rising 44-46% compared to a mere 18% for largecap indices. Analysts recommend selective picking of midcap stocks and have provided top stock picks for 2024, including Signatureglobal (India) Ltd, 360 One Wam Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, and Bharat Forge Ltd.

A Robust Economy Fuels Optimism

The article also spotlights the robust GDP growth and healthy earnings in the first half of FY24, suggesting a thriving Indian economy. Factors such as infrastructure investments and a favorable credit cycle are expected to drive robust annual earnings growth over the next three years. Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager at Right Horizons, PMS, expresses optimism about the Indian economy’s growth prospects, underscoring the promising investment opportunities in sectors like manufacturing, building materials, BFSI-NBFCs, and autos.

