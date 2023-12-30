en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dalal Street Gears Up for a Potent IPO Season in 2024: Strategizing for Success

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:53 am EST
Dalal Street Gears Up for a Potent IPO Season in 2024: Strategizing for Success

In the wake of 2023’s successful year, India’s financial epicenter, Dalal Street, is set to usher in a potent Initial Public Offering (IPO) season in 2024. With an estimated Rs 60,000 crore worth of IPOs on the horizon, the Indian stock market is creating a buzz of anticipation following the second-highest number of mainboard IPOs in over a decade. In 2023, a total of 57 Indian companies collectively raised Rs 49,000 crore, setting the stage for a dynamic year ahead.

(Read Also: West Bengal CPI(M) Alleges TMC-BJP Understanding for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls)

Maximizing IPO Participation

To capitalize on the forthcoming market, investors are armed with seven key strategies. Firstly, understanding one’s objectives for participating in IPOs is crucial, whether these are short-term listing gains or long-term investment prospects. Those seeking listing gains are advised to exit promptly, especially when the market momentum is robust.

Deep Dive into Offer Document

Another significant approach involves a thorough examination of the offer document. Understanding the company’s basics, financials, peer comparison, valuations, and pre-existing investors can significantly influence investment decisions. Although research on IPOs is typically limited, tracking the grey market premium can provide a hint of public anticipation, despite its lack of official credibility.

Increasing Allotment Chances

For better allotment odds, investors should focus on larger-sized issues. These usually don’t attract frenzied bidding and are less likely to be oversubscribed. Since IPO allotment for retail investors is conducted on a lottery basis in case of oversubscription, applying through multiple family members can enhance the chances of securing shares. Finally, investors are advised to wait until the last minute to apply, allowing for ample time to gather information and make informed decisions.

(Read Also: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Ushering in a New Era of Global Harmony)

Strong Performance of Midcap and Smallcap Indices

Meanwhile, the midcap and smallcap indices concluded 2023 on a high note, with benchmark indices rising 44-46% compared to a mere 18% for largecap indices. Analysts recommend selective picking of midcap stocks and have provided top stock picks for 2024, including Signatureglobal (India) Ltd, 360 One Wam Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, and Bharat Forge Ltd.

A Robust Economy Fuels Optimism

The article also spotlights the robust GDP growth and healthy earnings in the first half of FY24, suggesting a thriving Indian economy. Factors such as infrastructure investments and a favorable credit cycle are expected to drive robust annual earnings growth over the next three years. Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager at Right Horizons, PMS, expresses optimism about the Indian economy’s growth prospects, underscoring the promising investment opportunities in sectors like manufacturing, building materials, BFSI-NBFCs, and autos.

Read More

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Conc ...
@Business · 9 mins
Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Conc ...
heart comment 0
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
53 seconds
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
1 min
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
4 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
8 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
9 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
9 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
9 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
11 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
12 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
9 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app