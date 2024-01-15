Dabur Stock Identified as Potential Performer: Analyst’s Insight

In a recent development, Dabur, an established player in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, has been spotlighted as a stock of potential by an analyst known as Jain. Long considered a slow performer, Dabur has recently triggered an impulsive upmove. Following a retraction of approximately 61.8% of its recent gains, the stock now trades at a level deemed supportive. This presents an enticing risk-reward scenario for investors, as the stock is yet to witness a significant rise.

Analyst’s Take on Dabur’s Stock

Jain has proposed a long position in Dabur, setting a stop loss slightly below 535. This strategy is underlined by a targeted price range of 590 to 600, indicative of an optimistic forecast for the stock’s future performance. His recommendation comes against the backdrop of Dabur’s over 2% growth in the preceding month, signaling potential for continued expansion.

Mutual Funds Increase Stakes in Large-cap Companies

December witnessed mutual funds in India augmenting their stake in select large-cap companies. Zomato topped the list in terms of added shares. Other companies experiencing an increase in investment include Tata Steel, Tata Power, GAIL (India), Axis Bank, ITC, Samvardhana Motherson International, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Dabur, and Wipro.

Positive Recommendations and Increased Investments

Analysts have broadcasted positive recommendations for companies such as Tata Power, Wipro, and Reliance Industries. Furthermore, domestic money managers purchased shares in Coal India, Power Grid, LIC, IRCTC, Tata Motors, Adani Power, JSPL, BPCL, Vedanta, SBI Life Insurance, and Bharti Airtel. In the mid-cap and small-cap space, mutual funds acquired shares of Vodafone, Bank of India, Steel Authority of India, Hudco, Piramal Pharma, and Karur Vysya Bank.