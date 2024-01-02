en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cytokinetics Inc Experiences Minor Stock Price Increase Despite Earnings Decrease

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Cytokinetics Inc Experiences Minor Stock Price Increase Despite Earnings Decrease

Healthcare sector player, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK), saw a slight uptick in its stock price at the opening on December 29, 2024, commencing at $83.55, a 0.30% increase from the previous session’s closure. Throughout the trading day, the stock gyrated between a high of $87.58 and a low of $82.80, finally terminating at $83.24. A glance at the past year reveals a stock range between $25.98 and $85.62.

A Closer Look at Cytokinetics’ Performance

Despite an annual earnings per share (EPS) slump of 12.47%, Cytokinetics has achieved remarkable sales growth of 57.84% per annum over the previous five years. The company’s total shares outstanding amount to $94.83 million, with a float of $93.62 million. The company boasts a workforce of 409 employees. Despite a positive gross margin of +91.12, the company grapples with high unprofitability levels, with an operating margin of -342.75 and a pretax margin of -411.21.

Ownership & Insider Activities

Insiders own 4.52% of the company, while institutional ownership stands at a whopping 109.29%. Recent insider transactions involve significant selling activity. In the last quarter, the company underperformed earnings projections, delivering an EPS of -$1.35 against an expectation of -$0.74.

Analysts’ Forecasts and Financial Ratios

Analysts envision an EPS of -1.01 for the current fiscal year, alongside a long-term growth of 15.00% over the subsequent five years. The company’s quick ratio is 7.22, and it displays a high price to sales ratio of 1046.83. Cytokinetics has a diluted EPS of -5.52 for the trailing twelve months, predicted to reach -0.96 in the ensuing quarter and -4.43 in one year. The stock’s volatility is high, with a historical volatility of 253.00% over the past 14 days.

Stock Market Movements

The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.34, and its 200-day Moving Average is $35.46. Resistance and support levels have been earmarked, with the stock’s potential movement between these thresholds hinging on market performance. Cytokinetics boasts a market cap of 8.19 billion and annual sales of 94,590 K, while its annual income stands at -388,960 K.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mogo Finance Technologies' Stock Soars 3% After Stock Buyback Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zomedica Corp's Stock Performance and Forecast: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Shivani Chauhan

Wire 3 Discontinues Lower-Speed Internet Plans, Aims to Future-Proof Connectivity

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Egypt Announces Electricity Price Hike Amid Broad Economic Adjustments

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Announces First Electricity Price Revision Since 2021 ...
@Business · 2 mins
Egypt Announces First Electricity Price Revision Since 2021 ...
heart comment 0
Mixed Sentiments Emerge in Options Trading for Luxury Homebuilder Toll Brothers

By Wojciech Zylm

Mixed Sentiments Emerge in Options Trading for Luxury Homebuilder Toll Brothers
Verizon’s Holiday Promo: Free Xbox Series X and Amazon Gift Card with Internet Packages

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Verizon's Holiday Promo: Free Xbox Series X and Amazon Gift Card with Internet Packages
Bank of America Upgrades Doximity’s Stock Rating: A Positive Shift in Financial Outlook

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bank of America Upgrades Doximity's Stock Rating: A Positive Shift in Financial Outlook
Reflected Sunlight: The Hidden Danger to Your Car Not Covered by Warranties

By Shivani Chauhan

Reflected Sunlight: The Hidden Danger to Your Car Not Covered by Warranties
Latest Headlines
World News
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
31 seconds
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
1 min
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
1 min
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
1 min
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
2 mins
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
2 mins
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
2 mins
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
2 mins
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app