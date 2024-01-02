Cytokinetics Inc Experiences Minor Stock Price Increase Despite Earnings Decrease

Healthcare sector player, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK), saw a slight uptick in its stock price at the opening on December 29, 2024, commencing at $83.55, a 0.30% increase from the previous session’s closure. Throughout the trading day, the stock gyrated between a high of $87.58 and a low of $82.80, finally terminating at $83.24. A glance at the past year reveals a stock range between $25.98 and $85.62.

A Closer Look at Cytokinetics’ Performance

Despite an annual earnings per share (EPS) slump of 12.47%, Cytokinetics has achieved remarkable sales growth of 57.84% per annum over the previous five years. The company’s total shares outstanding amount to $94.83 million, with a float of $93.62 million. The company boasts a workforce of 409 employees. Despite a positive gross margin of +91.12, the company grapples with high unprofitability levels, with an operating margin of -342.75 and a pretax margin of -411.21.

Ownership & Insider Activities

Insiders own 4.52% of the company, while institutional ownership stands at a whopping 109.29%. Recent insider transactions involve significant selling activity. In the last quarter, the company underperformed earnings projections, delivering an EPS of -$1.35 against an expectation of -$0.74.

Analysts’ Forecasts and Financial Ratios

Analysts envision an EPS of -1.01 for the current fiscal year, alongside a long-term growth of 15.00% over the subsequent five years. The company’s quick ratio is 7.22, and it displays a high price to sales ratio of 1046.83. Cytokinetics has a diluted EPS of -5.52 for the trailing twelve months, predicted to reach -0.96 in the ensuing quarter and -4.43 in one year. The stock’s volatility is high, with a historical volatility of 253.00% over the past 14 days.

Stock Market Movements

The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.34, and its 200-day Moving Average is $35.46. Resistance and support levels have been earmarked, with the stock’s potential movement between these thresholds hinging on market performance. Cytokinetics boasts a market cap of 8.19 billion and annual sales of 94,590 K, while its annual income stands at -388,960 K.