en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cyprus Stock Exchange Surges Amid Banking Sector Gains and Investor Interest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
Cyprus Stock Exchange Surges Amid Banking Sector Gains and Investor Interest

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) marked 2023 as a stellar year, with the CSE General Index witnessing an annual growth of 52%, as reported by Marinos Christodoulides, chairman of the CSE Council. This robust performance builds on the momentum of a 30.42% rise in 2022, signifying a steady upward trend in the Cypriot financial market.

Factors Driving the Growth

The surge was primarily attributed to an uptick in investor interest coupled with strong financial results of multiple listed companies. The banking sector emerged as a noteworthy contributor, registering significant profitability for both 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023. The CSE saw a 21.5% increase in the average daily volume of transactions compared to the previous year, with foreign investors’ participation growing by 17%. Additionally, the market capitalization of the CSE experienced a substantial swell, hitting 9.9 billion euros, marking a 26.5% year-on-year increase.

Challenges Ahead

Notwithstanding the encouraging trends, Christodoulides warned of potential hurdles in 2024. The looming threats stem from ongoing global volatility and geopolitical tensions, most notably the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Gaza Strip. These factors pose substantial challenges to maintaining the current growth trajectory.

Wrapping Up

Culminating the year on a high note, the CSE ended January 02 with minor profits, reflecting an increase of 0.04% over the previous day of trading. The total value of transactions amounted to 12,830 euros during the trading day. However, as the financial world steps into 2024, the CSE, along with its investors, will need to navigate the tumultuous geopolitical landscape to ensure sustained growth.

0
Business Cyprus Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zumtobel Group AG Initiates Share Repurchases Under Buyback Program

By Nitish Verma

Alia Bhatt: From Bollywood Star to Real Estate Tycoon and Entrepreneur

By BNN Correspondents

Global Economists Gather at IEA Congress, Highlight Urgency to Re-evaluate Economic Assumptions

By María Alejandra Trujillo

QSRs Record Underwhelming Q3 Sales Despite Boost from Festivals and Cricket World Cup

By Rafia Tasleem

Volkswagen Group Embarks on 'PEAK EV' Project: An Ambitious EV Drive i ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Volkswagen Group Embarks on 'PEAK EV' Project: An Ambitious EV Drive i ...
heart comment 0
Naseej for Technology Signs SAR 25.92 Million Contract with Ministry of Culture

By Hadeel Hashem

Naseej for Technology Signs SAR 25.92 Million Contract with Ministry of Culture
Edgio, Inc. Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Todd Hinders as New CEO

By BNN Correspondents

Edgio, Inc. Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Todd Hinders as New CEO
Investor Expectations High Amid Hopes of Soft Landing in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Investor Expectations High Amid Hopes of Soft Landing in 2024
Unraveling Financial Mysteries: Listener Questions Answered on Podcast

By Shivani Chauhan

Unraveling Financial Mysteries: Listener Questions Answered on Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
12 seconds
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform
20 seconds
After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform
Australia's PALM Scheme Changes Ignite Controversy
2 mins
Australia's PALM Scheme Changes Ignite Controversy
Nepali Congress Commemorates 48th National Reconciliation Day Amidst Political Tensions
2 mins
Nepali Congress Commemorates 48th National Reconciliation Day Amidst Political Tensions
NDC Expels Member for Alleged Support of Rival Party
2 mins
NDC Expels Member for Alleged Support of Rival Party
High Court Defers Election Petition Judgment due to Late Filing by Hohoe MP
3 mins
High Court Defers Election Petition Judgment due to Late Filing by Hohoe MP
Matt Roberts: A Holistic Approach to Sustaining New Year's Fitness Resolutions
3 mins
Matt Roberts: A Holistic Approach to Sustaining New Year's Fitness Resolutions
Top Humidifiers on Amazon India: A Detailed Guide
3 mins
Top Humidifiers on Amazon India: A Detailed Guide
Frenkie de Jong's Transfer Saga: Manchester United's Unsuccessful Pursuit
3 mins
Frenkie de Jong's Transfer Saga: Manchester United's Unsuccessful Pursuit
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app