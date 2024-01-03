CSX Corp. Shares Buzz in Active Trade: A Look at Analysts’ Ratings and Future Prospects

Shares of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX)—one of the leading rail-based freight transportation services in the U.S.—have been in active trade recently, with 1.73 million shares transitioning hands. The company’s stock price now stands at $34.66, nudging its 52-week high of $35.09, and marking a 20.37% rise from its 52-week low of $27.60.

Analysts’ Perspective and Market Performance

Wall Street analysts have given CSX a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, with a mean rating of 1.71, indicating a generally favorable perception of the company. They forecast an EPS (Earnings Per Share) of $0.44 for the current quarter. Despite a slight decline year-to-date, the company’s performance shows a 3.77% gain over the past 30 days. However, the short interest in the stock is significant, with a short interest cover period of 1.61 days. The consensus price target set by analysts for the stock is $36.23. While a decrease in revenue is predicted for the current quarter, potential growth is anticipated in the successive one.

Financial Past and Forecast

CSX’s overall earnings growth over the past five years has been negative at -0.50%. The earnings for 2024 are projected to decrease further by -6.09%. However, analysts predict a revival with an expected 6.73% per year earnings growth over the next five years. The company, which has a 1.25% annual dividend yield, is poised to release its next quarterly earnings report soon.

Ownership and Investments

A significant portion of CSX shares is held by institutional investors, with Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. being the top holders. Notably, mutual funds—particularly Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund—have substantial investments in CSX. This suggests a robust faith in the company’s business model and potential return on investment.