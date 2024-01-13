en English
Business

CSRC: Regulating IPO Approvals Amidst Market Fluctuations in 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
CSRC: Regulating IPO Approvals Amidst Market Fluctuations in 2023

In 2023, amidst unpredictable market fluctuations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) navigated the turbulent waters of the financial sector with a firm and discerning hand. The commission oversaw the approval of 245 initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. However, the distribution of these approvals was far from uniform, with only 32 occurring during the last four months of the year – a period marked by increased market volatility.

Regulating IPO Approvals Amid Market Fluctuations

These figures, while significant, were not the result of an indiscriminate approval process. The reduction in IPO approvals from September to December was a strategic response by the CSRC to navigate the unpredictable market conditions. Yan Bojin, the head of the CSRC’s department of public offering supervision, affirmed this during a regular news conference organized by the commission. He explained the CSRC’s strategy as one that underscored the importance of a scientific and rational approach to the issuance of new stocks.

Maintaining Balance in the Stock Markets

Yan’s statement reveals a policy that aims to ensure that the development of the primary and secondary stock markets remains coordinated and balanced. This approach implies a careful and calculated issuance of new stocks, a policy that is crucial in maintaining market stability. The CSRC aims to keep the issuance of new stocks regular, yet rational, to promote a balanced development of both the primary and secondary stock markets.

Future Plans of the CSRC

Looking ahead, the CSRC plans to continue its strategy of defending IPO entrance, improving the quality of listed companies, and promoting coordinated and balanced development of the primary and secondary markets. The commission is also calling for a faster implementation of a new rule surrounding overseas listings, potentially removing a hurdle for U.S. regulators seeking access to auditing papers of Chinese firms listed in New York. This displays China’s willingness to keep the overseas listing channel open and support companies seeking to utilize both domestic and foreign markets while complying with existing laws and regulations.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

