Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), a leading player in the Industrial Distribution industry, riding high on the New York Stock Exchange, experienced an impressive 8.61 million of its shares trade hands in its most recent trading session. The company’s shares closed at $40.15, showing an uplift of 1.85%, inching tantalizingly close to the 52-week high of $40.70. This rebound marks a significant surge from its 52-week low of $20.25, a hefty 49.56% increase, catapulting the company’s market valuation to an astounding $7.31 billion.

Trading Volume & Analyst Recommendation

Averaging a daily trading volume of 2.1 million shares over the past 10 days, and a 3-month average of 2.89 million shares, Core & Main has been a buzzing hive of activity. Analysts have cast an Overweight consensus recommendation on the stock, with a mean score of 1.75, encompassing a spectrum of ratings from Sell to Buy. The company is projected to report an earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Performance Trends & Growth Rate

Despite a positive closing of 1.85% at the end of the last trading session, the stock has weathered a downturn over the past five days and 30 days. In contrast, it has exhibited a bullish trend, climbing up by 30.74% over the past six months. Pinning the industry’s annual growth rate at 12.70% against Core & Main’s slightly lower 6.57%, it’s apparent that the company has some ground to cover. Financial analysts have updated their revenue estimates for FY 2024, forecasting a rise in the current quarter and a dip in the next, resulting in an overall YoY growth rate of 2.00%.

Revenue Estimates & Earnings Growth

The revenue estimate for the current quarter stands at an optimistic $1.43 billion, with a promising $1.66 billion anticipated for the subsequent quarter. Core & Main has demonstrated a robust five-year positive earnings growth rate of 74.76% and is expected to sustain this growth at 3.26% in 2024. The company is also forecasted to post an impressive 11.53% growth per annum over the next five years. Investors keenly await the next earnings report, slated for release in February.

Shareholders & Mutual Funds

Insiders hold a modest 0.16% of Core & Main’s shares, while institutional investors claim a significant 129.52%. Among these, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, with a lion’s share of 71.94%, emerges as the largest shareholder, followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 4.90%. The top two Mutual Funds holding Core & Main’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, each holding 1.78% and 1.70% of all outstanding shares, respectively.