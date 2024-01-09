en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Core & Main Inc: Trading Surge and Performance Analysis

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), a leading player in the Industrial Distribution industry, riding high on the New York Stock Exchange, experienced an impressive 8.61 million of its shares trade hands in its most recent trading session. The company’s shares closed at $40.15, showing an uplift of 1.85%, inching tantalizingly close to the 52-week high of $40.70. This rebound marks a significant surge from its 52-week low of $20.25, a hefty 49.56% increase, catapulting the company’s market valuation to an astounding $7.31 billion.

Trading Volume & Analyst Recommendation

Averaging a daily trading volume of 2.1 million shares over the past 10 days, and a 3-month average of 2.89 million shares, Core & Main has been a buzzing hive of activity. Analysts have cast an Overweight consensus recommendation on the stock, with a mean score of 1.75, encompassing a spectrum of ratings from Sell to Buy. The company is projected to report an earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Performance Trends & Growth Rate

Despite a positive closing of 1.85% at the end of the last trading session, the stock has weathered a downturn over the past five days and 30 days. In contrast, it has exhibited a bullish trend, climbing up by 30.74% over the past six months. Pinning the industry’s annual growth rate at 12.70% against Core & Main’s slightly lower 6.57%, it’s apparent that the company has some ground to cover. Financial analysts have updated their revenue estimates for FY 2024, forecasting a rise in the current quarter and a dip in the next, resulting in an overall YoY growth rate of 2.00%.

Revenue Estimates & Earnings Growth

The revenue estimate for the current quarter stands at an optimistic $1.43 billion, with a promising $1.66 billion anticipated for the subsequent quarter. Core & Main has demonstrated a robust five-year positive earnings growth rate of 74.76% and is expected to sustain this growth at 3.26% in 2024. The company is also forecasted to post an impressive 11.53% growth per annum over the next five years. Investors keenly await the next earnings report, slated for release in February.

Shareholders & Mutual Funds

Insiders hold a modest 0.16% of Core & Main’s shares, while institutional investors claim a significant 129.52%. Among these, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, with a lion’s share of 71.94%, emerges as the largest shareholder, followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 4.90%. The top two Mutual Funds holding Core & Main’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, each holding 1.78% and 1.70% of all outstanding shares, respectively.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training
In a groundbreaking move, Elgi Equipments, a global leader in air compressor technology, has partnered with AIRLAB Fitness, a Miami-based fitness studio, to create a simulated high-altitude training environment. This innovative solution is powered by ELGi’s EG37 Series screw air compressor, coupled with hypoxic air chambers from Altitude Training Systems (ATS), an Australian-based pioneer in
Elgi Equipments and AIRLAB Fitness Revolutionize Fitness with High-Altitude Training
Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income
6 mins ago
Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income
Transforming Online Shopping: AI, Virtual Retail, and Financial Implications
8 mins ago
Transforming Online Shopping: AI, Virtual Retail, and Financial Implications
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
2 mins ago
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand
2 mins ago
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
5 mins ago
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
1 min
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
2 mins
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
2 mins
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
2 mins
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
3 mins
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
3 mins
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
4 mins
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
6 mins
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
6 mins
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
13 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
43 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app