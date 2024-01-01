en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Contrasting Trading Behaviors Emerge Among FIIs and DIIs in Indian Stock Market

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Contrasting Trading Behaviors Emerge Among FIIs and DIIs in Indian Stock Market

In a day of divergent trading behaviors, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in the Indian stock market showcased contrasting strategies. Provisional data reveals FIIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 855.80 crores, standing as net sellers in the equity segment. On the other hand, DIIs purchased equities amounting to Rs 410.46 crores, positioning themselves as net buyers.

Unveiling the Market Dynamics

This trading activity mirrors the ongoing dynamics in the stock market, where different investor classes engage in trading based on their market outlook, investment objectives, and strategies. The net selling by FIIs indicates a potential pullback or profit booking by these international investors.

Contrasting Sentiment among Domestic Investors

Conversely, the net buying by DIIs suggests a contrasting sentiment among local investors. They may be capitalizing on market dips or reallocating their portfolios to seize potential growth opportunities. Such market movements are critical for investors to understand the flow of funds and sentiment in the equity markets.

Impact on Stock Prices and Market Direction

These actions can significantly impact stock prices and overall market direction. While FIIs turned net buyers after selling for six consecutive days, the buying spree by DIIs reflects their confidence in the domestic market. The FIIs’ gross buying in the equity segment was Rs 10642.64 crore against gross selling of Rs 8535.00 crore, making them net buyers of Rs 2107.64 crore in equities. In the debt segment, they emerged as net buyers of Rs 1365.84 crore. However, in the hybrid segment, FIIs stood as net sellers of Rs 94.34 crore.

The market dynamics reveal a positive trend in FIIs investment in Indian equities and debt, despite their net selling stance on the day. For 2023, foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 16,510 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,84,650 crore, suggesting a shift in investment patterns and a potential repositioning of portfolios.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zomato CEO Amazed by Record-Breaking Single Order During New Year's Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's Remarkable Turnaround Under J Rafiq Ahmed

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maruti Suzuki India Hits Historic 2 Million Sales Milestone in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold ...
@Business · 1 min
Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold ...
heart comment 0
India’s Passenger Vehicle Industry Sees 4.4% Growth in December

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Sees 4.4% Growth in December
NSE Launches New Block Mechanism Trading System: A Leap Forward for Indian Capital Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

NSE Launches New Block Mechanism Trading System: A Leap Forward for Indian Capital Markets
Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken
Zambia’s Kwacha Ranked as World’s Worst Performing Currency: A Critique of UPND’s Economic Policies

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Zambia's Kwacha Ranked as World's Worst Performing Currency: A Critique of UPND's Economic Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2 mins
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
4 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
5 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
5 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
6 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
7 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
9 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
9 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
17 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app