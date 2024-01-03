en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

On January 2, 2024, an undisclosed company executed a strategic move by repurchasing 60,000 of its ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.001. This significant transaction took place on two major stock exchanges – Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, and was facilitated by its broker, Numis Securities Ltd.

A Strategic Buyback

The shares acquired in this buyback will be cancelled, thus reducing the company’s outstanding shares. This action aligns with the company’s share buyback programme, announced previously on March 3, 2023. The programme is a common tactic used by corporations to reinvest in themselves, boosting the value of remaining shares by reducing supply.

An Aftermath of Repurchase

Following the settlement and cancellation of these repurchased shares, the company’s remaining issued share capital will consist of 654,828,041 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This process will inevitably concentrate the voting power and could shift the control dynamics within the corporation.

Compliance with Regulations

In compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, specifically Article 5(1)(b), the company has provided a detailed breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Numis Securities Ltd during the share buyback. This transparency is crucial in maintaining investor trust and adhering to regulatory standards, ensuring that the repurchase was conducted in a fair and equitable manner.

0
Business Europe Stock Markets
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PINX: Merging Beauty and Social Consciousness

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

CMS Info Systems Outlines India's Retail Consumption Trends in FY24

By Rafia Tasleem

Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections

By Salman Khan

DLF Ltd.'s Shares Show Slight Increase Amid High Growth Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Iraq Set to Become Petrochemical Powerhouse with Nibras Project ...
@Business · 2 mins
Iraq Set to Become Petrochemical Powerhouse with Nibras Project ...
heart comment 0
Inside Porvair’s Profitability: A Look at Consistent Growth and Insider Interest

By BNN Correspondents

Inside Porvair's Profitability: A Look at Consistent Growth and Insider Interest
Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500’s Fall Signals Volatility

By Justice Nwafor

Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500's Fall Signals Volatility
Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024
Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
50 seconds
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
52 seconds
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
56 seconds
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
1 min
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
1 min
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
1 min
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
1 min
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
2 mins
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
2 mins
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app