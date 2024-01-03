Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

On January 2, 2024, an undisclosed company executed a strategic move by repurchasing 60,000 of its ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.001. This significant transaction took place on two major stock exchanges – Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, and was facilitated by its broker, Numis Securities Ltd.

A Strategic Buyback

The shares acquired in this buyback will be cancelled, thus reducing the company’s outstanding shares. This action aligns with the company’s share buyback programme, announced previously on March 3, 2023. The programme is a common tactic used by corporations to reinvest in themselves, boosting the value of remaining shares by reducing supply.

An Aftermath of Repurchase

Following the settlement and cancellation of these repurchased shares, the company’s remaining issued share capital will consist of 654,828,041 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This process will inevitably concentrate the voting power and could shift the control dynamics within the corporation.

Compliance with Regulations

In compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, specifically Article 5(1)(b), the company has provided a detailed breakdown of the individual trades conducted by Numis Securities Ltd during the share buyback. This transparency is crucial in maintaining investor trust and adhering to regulatory standards, ensuring that the repurchase was conducted in a fair and equitable manner.