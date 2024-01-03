en English
Coal India Stock Performance: A Dynamic Play of Numbers in Real-Time

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Coal India Stock Performance: A Dynamic Play of Numbers in Real-Time

In a dynamic play of numbers and market performances, Coal India, a paramount coal mining company, is under the market’s microscope. The real-time updates on its performance have made it a captivating entity for investors. On January 3, 2024, at 09:10 IST, the company’s last traded price was reported at 394.8. The market capitalization stands significantly at 241,979.53, indicating a robust position in the market. The trading volume reflects a figure of 50,140, demonstrating the number of shares traded during this period. Furthermore, Coal India’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is marked at 8.62—a crucial measure of a company’s value. This ratio compares the company’s current share price to its per-share earnings. The reported earnings per share (EPS) is 45.53, a key indicator of the company’s profitability on a per-share basis.

Deciphering the Market Dynamics

The coverage of Coal India’s stock performance incorporates a blend of fundamental and technical indicators. These provide a comprehensive overview of the company’s market standing. Fundamental analysis involves a thorough evaluation of the company’s financial health, management efficiency, and competitive advantages. In contrast, technical analysis focuses on understanding the stock’s price movements and trading volume to predict future movements. These assessments offer insights into elements that could influence Coal India’s market performance, including breaking news and expert opinions. The liveblog format ensures that the information is continuously updated, offering a dynamic resource for investment decisions.

Coal India’s Impressive Performance

Shares of Coal India opened 1 percent higher on January 2, following the company’s disclosure that production in December grew by 8.2 percent on-year to 71.9 million tonnes. This growth prompted foreign brokerage firm Jefferies to give a ‘buy’ call to the stock and raise the target price to Rs 450 from Rs 425. In Q2FY2024, Coal India reported a 13 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,814 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company has surpassed expectations by supplying 98 million tonnes of coal to non-regulated sector consumers until December in the fiscal year 2024, marking a 31% growth compared to the previous year.

Analyst’s Take on Coal India’s Future

Analysts are turning more bullish on Coal India due to the continued power demand, capital investments, and lack of renewable energy. The number of Buy calls has increased to 18 out of 23 analysts tracking Coal India. The demand for coal in India is projected to sustain due to inadequate capacity of renewable energy. Most analysts believe that the recent surge in international coal prices could help support recovery in e-auction prices, resulting in better profitability. The stock has gained over 67% in the last six months, shedding light on Coal India’s intensified focus on capex, which is expected to improve its power evacuation infrastructure.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

