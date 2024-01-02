Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price, Growth, and Market Position

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF), a prominent player in the Basic Materials sector, opened trading on December 29, 2024, at a slightly declined stock price of $20.73, marking a 1.92% drop from the previous day. The stock price fluctuated throughout the day, peaking at $20.775 and plummeting to a low of $20.36, before finally settling at $20.82 at close. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant volatility, trading between $13.61 and $22.83.

Company Performance and Market Position

Employing 27,000 individuals, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has witnessed substantial growth in its annual sales, with a staggering 96.07% increase over a span of five years. However, the company’s average annual earnings per share have seen a decrease of 53.37%. With a market capitalization standing at $10.31 billion, the company boasts 513.34 million outstanding shares and a float of 495.15 million. Insider ownership is accounted for 1.92%, while institutional ownership stakes claim to a significant 66.71%.

Recent Insider Transactions

Recent insider transactions have included noteworthy purchases of 10,000 shares at $14.96 and 6,500 shares at $15.18 respectively. For the recent quarter, the company reported an EPS of $0.52, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.09, and yielding a net margin of +5.79 and a return on equity of 20.06. Analysts predict an earnings decrease of -53.37% per share for the upcoming fiscal year.

Financial Health and Market Indicators

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current financial health demonstrates a quick ratio of 0.71, a price to sales ratio of 0.47, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 7.38. The company’s diluted EPS stands at 0.67, expected to rise to 0.07 in the forthcoming quarter and 1.63 within a year. The average trading volume over the past five days was 5.68 million, with a stochastic average of 86.92% and a historical volatility rate of 46.72% in the past 14 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.58, while the 200-day Moving Average stands at $16.30. Resistance levels are predicted at $20.68, $20.93, and $21.09, with support levels anticipated at $20.26, $20.10, and $19.85.

In terms of short interest, as of December 15th, traders have sold 40,660,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs short, representing 8.21% of the company’s shares. This denotes a decrease of 2.1% from the previous total. The short interest ratio is 4.0, indicating some pessimism about the stock. Short selling Cleveland-Cliffs is a strategy aiming to generate trading profit as its price falls. Short interest is typically published by a stock exchange once per month, with the latest reporting period being December 15, 2023.