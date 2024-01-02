Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: A Detailed Analysis of Stock Price, Growth, and Market Position
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF), a prominent player in the Basic Materials sector, opened trading on December 29, 2024, at a slightly declined stock price of $20.73, marking a 1.92% drop from the previous day. The stock price fluctuated throughout the day, peaking at $20.775 and plummeting to a low of $20.36, before finally settling at $20.82 at close. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant volatility, trading between $13.61 and $22.83.
Company Performance and Market Position
Employing 27,000 individuals, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has witnessed substantial growth in its annual sales, with a staggering 96.07% increase over a span of five years. However, the company’s average annual earnings per share have seen a decrease of 53.37%. With a market capitalization standing at $10.31 billion, the company boasts 513.34 million outstanding shares and a float of 495.15 million. Insider ownership is accounted for 1.92%, while institutional ownership stakes claim to a significant 66.71%.
Recent Insider Transactions
Recent insider transactions have included noteworthy purchases of 10,000 shares at $14.96 and 6,500 shares at $15.18 respectively. For the recent quarter, the company reported an EPS of $0.52, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.09, and yielding a net margin of +5.79 and a return on equity of 20.06. Analysts predict an earnings decrease of -53.37% per share for the upcoming fiscal year.
Financial Health and Market Indicators
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current financial health demonstrates a quick ratio of 0.71, a price to sales ratio of 0.47, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 7.38. The company’s diluted EPS stands at 0.67, expected to rise to 0.07 in the forthcoming quarter and 1.63 within a year. The average trading volume over the past five days was 5.68 million, with a stochastic average of 86.92% and a historical volatility rate of 46.72% in the past 14 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.58, while the 200-day Moving Average stands at $16.30. Resistance levels are predicted at $20.68, $20.93, and $21.09, with support levels anticipated at $20.26, $20.10, and $19.85.
In terms of short interest, as of December 15th, traders have sold 40,660,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs short, representing 8.21% of the company’s shares. This denotes a decrease of 2.1% from the previous total. The short interest ratio is 4.0, indicating some pessimism about the stock. Short selling Cleveland-Cliffs is a strategy aiming to generate trading profit as its price falls. Short interest is typically published by a stock exchange once per month, with the latest reporting period being December 15, 2023.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments