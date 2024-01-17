Citigroup Reveals Top 20 Large-Cap Stocks for 2024 Amid Market Stagnation

Last year, the stock market saw significant growth, with the S&P 500 index surging by 24%. However, this year, the market has been relatively stagnant. The S&P 500's forward price-earnings ratio currently sits at 19.5, slightly above its five and ten-year averages. This situation has sparked a debate on whether stocks are overvalued, given the current high interest rates. While opinions vary depending on investment horizons, there is no denying that younger investors have more time to recover from market downturns, while older investors need to tread more carefully due to shorter recovery periods.

Unearthing Value Amid Stagnancy

Despite these concerns, individual stocks are still considered bargains, trading below analysts' valuation estimates. Citigroup has compiled a list of 20 large-cap stocks for 2024, chosen based on growth prospects, balance sheet health, and operating leverage potential. Standout companies include Amazon, Microsoft, and T-Mobile, each lauded by analysts for their market dominance, technological advancements, and strong brand reputation respectively. The list spans a variety of sectors, from technology and healthcare to financial services and retail.

Top 20 Large-Cap Stocks of 2024

Interestingly, Citigroup's top 20 large-cap stocks for 2024 also feature companies like Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Ramaco Resources, Natural Gas Services, and Kodiak Gas Services. These companies have seen analyst upgrades in their profit forecasts, driven by capacity constraints and high demand. Backed by some of the world's top-performing fund managers, these companies have experienced substantial growth in their share prices. Other highly rated stocks include Abercrombie & Fitch, Blue Bird Corporation, and ADMA Biologics, all of which have seen upgrades in profit forecasts.

A Glimpse into Citigroup's Stock Selection

Citigroup Inc. (C) has been rated highest using the Multi-Factor Investor model, based on the published strategy of Pim van Vliet. The stock is considered a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry with a rating of 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. Pim van Vliet, the head of Conservative Equities at Robeco Asset Management, has researched conservative factor investing and found that low volatility stocks outperform their high volatility counterparts with less risk.

In conclusion, despite a relatively stagnant overall market, Citigroup's list of top 20 large-cap stocks for 2024 offers investors a beacon of hope. These stocks, chosen based on growth prospects, balance sheet health, and operating leverage potential, span a range of sectors and offer promising returns. However, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider their investment horizons before making any investment decisions.