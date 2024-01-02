en English
Business

Cisco Systems: A Glance at the Stock Performance and Future Outlook

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
On December 29, 2024, the stock price of tech giant Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) experienced a minor rise, opening the day at $50.45 and closing slightly higher at $50.48. The stock has been oscillating between $45.56 and $58.19 over the past year. Despite a 3.06% annual sales growth observed over the past five years, Cisco’s average earnings per share (EPS) witnessed a decline of 0.49%.

Key Financial Metrics

With a workforce of roughly 84,900, Cisco’s efficiency metrics indicate a gross margin of 62.91%, an operating margin of 27.25%, and a pretax margin of 26.87%. The institutional ownership stands at a significant 74.89%, with insider ownership at 0.23%. Recent insider transactions involve sales of company shares by the EVP and CFO, with the latest transaction worth over 5 million dollars.

The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $1.11, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.08. Cisco’s net margin stands at 22.13%, and its return on equity is 29.99%. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.92 for the current fiscal year and a potential decrease to -0.49% for the next fiscal year. However, they anticipate an EPS growth of 6.41% over the next five years.

Market Position and Future Outlook

Cisco’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.24, a price to sales ratio of 3.54, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 11.74. Diluted EPS is currently 3.31 and is expected to reach 4.03 in a year. The stock’s volume has decreased compared to the same period last year, and its stochastic average indicates a significant decrease over the past two weeks. The stock is currently trading near its 50-day Moving Average and below its 200-day Moving Average. The company has a Market Capitalisation of $205.29 billion.

Cisco’s Move towards Cybersecurity

In September 2023, Cisco announced its plan to acquire cybersecurity company Splunk in a $28 billion all-cash deal, showcasing its emphasis on cybersecurity. The cybersecurity industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, positioning companies like Fortinet as long-term opportunities. Cisco recently announced a dividend of $0.39 per share, maintaining a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, which could appeal to value investors.

Business
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

