Cisco Systems: A Glance at the Stock Performance and Future Outlook

On December 29, 2024, the stock price of tech giant Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) experienced a minor rise, opening the day at $50.45 and closing slightly higher at $50.48. The stock has been oscillating between $45.56 and $58.19 over the past year. Despite a 3.06% annual sales growth observed over the past five years, Cisco’s average earnings per share (EPS) witnessed a decline of 0.49%.

Key Financial Metrics

With a workforce of roughly 84,900, Cisco’s efficiency metrics indicate a gross margin of 62.91%, an operating margin of 27.25%, and a pretax margin of 26.87%. The institutional ownership stands at a significant 74.89%, with insider ownership at 0.23%. Recent insider transactions involve sales of company shares by the EVP and CFO, with the latest transaction worth over 5 million dollars.

The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $1.11, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.08. Cisco’s net margin stands at 22.13%, and its return on equity is 29.99%. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.92 for the current fiscal year and a potential decrease to -0.49% for the next fiscal year. However, they anticipate an EPS growth of 6.41% over the next five years.

Market Position and Future Outlook

Cisco’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.24, a price to sales ratio of 3.54, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 11.74. Diluted EPS is currently 3.31 and is expected to reach 4.03 in a year. The stock’s volume has decreased compared to the same period last year, and its stochastic average indicates a significant decrease over the past two weeks. The stock is currently trading near its 50-day Moving Average and below its 200-day Moving Average. The company has a Market Capitalisation of $205.29 billion.

Cisco’s Move towards Cybersecurity

In September 2023, Cisco announced its plan to acquire cybersecurity company Splunk in a $28 billion all-cash deal, showcasing its emphasis on cybersecurity. The cybersecurity industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, positioning companies like Fortinet as long-term opportunities. Cisco recently announced a dividend of $0.39 per share, maintaining a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, which could appeal to value investors.