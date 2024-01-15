en English
Business

Chinese Stock Market Prepares for Release of $8.02 Billion Worth of Shares

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

Mark the dates between January 15 and January 19 as shares worth approximately 56.95 billion yuan (around $8.02 billion USD) are set to come out of their lock-up period and become available for trade on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in China. This significant event involves shares from 58 listed companies, the value of which has been determined based on their closing prices as of January 12, the preceding trading day.

Lock-up Period: A Stability Measure

In China’s stock market, rules dictate that major shareholders must hold their shares for a minimum of one to two years before they are allowed to trade them on the open market. This lock-up period is a strategic measure aimed at providing stability in stock prices. It prevents the sudden sale of large quantities of shares by major shareholders, which could potentially destabilize the market.

Impact of The Lock-Up Expiry

The expiration of the lock-up period and the consequent release of these shares into the trading market could potentially have a significant impact. With an influx of shares worth $8.02 billion from 58 listed companies, it remains to be seen how this event will shape the dynamics of China’s stock exchanges in the coming week.

China’s Market Landscape

The Chinese market has recently been grappling with deflation and import issues impacting industrial metals, causing a 0.4% drop in the Hang Seng Index and the CSI300. The crude oil markets have also experienced volatility due to geopolitical factors and demand worries. Amidst these market conditions, the release of lock-up shares presents a noteworthy development.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

