China's Domestic Stock Market Lists Over 5,000 Companies by End of 2023

By the close of 2023, the Chinese domestic stock market had listed a total of 5,346 companies. This figure is reflected across China's three major stock exchanges - Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing, hosting 2,263, 2,844, and 239 firms respectively, according to the monthly report of the China Association for Public Companies.

Breakdown of the Market

Delving deeper into these figures, it was revealed that a substantial fraction of these companies, exactly 5,113, are listed on the A-share market. Conversely, the B-share market accommodates a significantly smaller number, with only 11 exclusive listings. Furthermore, 222 firms have opted for cross-listing on multiple share markets, including A- and B-shares, as well as A- and H-shares.

Industry and Geographic Distribution

When scrutinizing the sectors these companies are embedded in, it's evident that manufacturing, information transmission, software and information technology services, along with wholesale and retail, have emerged as the predominant industries. Geographically, the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu have taken the lead in terms of the number of listed companies. Their combined total accounts for over 40% of all firms listed on China's domestic stock market as of the end of 2023.

Implications of the Surge

The significant rise in the number of listed companies in China's domestic stock market indicates a burgeoning economy and strong investor confidence. It also suggests the potential for further growth and diversity in the market, opening up new opportunities for both local and international investors.