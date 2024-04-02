China, Hong Kong Stocks Plunge $5 Trillion, India's Market Surges Ahead

Stocks in China and Hong Kong have witnessed a staggering loss of nearly $5 trillion in market capitalization since 2021, a decline more significant than the entire market cap of India's stock market, as per HSBC. This downturn contrasts sharply with the National Stock Exchange of India's growth, which has recently overtaken Hong Kong's Stock Exchanges and Clearing, becoming the third largest in Asia with a valuation of $4.63 trillion.

Deep Dive into the Decline

Mainland China's CSI 300 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index have been on a downward trajectory, marking consistent yearly declines amidst various economic challenges. Particularly, China's property sector, with giants like Evergrande Group and Country Garden facing financial distress, has significantly impacted investor sentiment towards the region. Despite China setting a 5% growth target for 2024, skepticism abounds regarding its attainability amidst ongoing property sector woes and modest policy support.

Rising Star: India's Market on the