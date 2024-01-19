Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc Faces Significant Stock Value Decrease

In a surprising turn of events, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE), a formidable player in the Communication Services sector, has witnessed a precipitous decline in its stock value. The value plummeted by an alarming -19.08%, closing at a humble $0.19 after hitting a low of $0.16. The 52-week range of the stock has seen its fair share of peaks and valleys, with a high of $6.89 and a low of $0.19.

The Financial Landscape

Despite an impressive annual sales growth of 80.34% over the past five years, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year stands at a concerning -2.95%. With a market capitalization of $5.07 million, CSSE has $32.22 million shares outstanding and a float of $15.54 million. The stock's 50-day Moving Average stands at $0.2617 while its 200-day Moving Average is at $0.8193.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

A noteworthy aspect of CSSE's profile is the substantial insider ownership at 51.77%, dwarfing the 7.04% institutional ownership. Recent insider transactions have seen a Director acquire 26,990 shares and another Director expand his stake with the purchase of 16,000 shares.

Analysts' Predictions and Performance

Analysts' predictions have been off the mark for the last quarter, with CSSE reporting an EPS of -$1.86, falling short of the predicted -$1.17. The current fiscal year is expected to see an EPS of -0.71, with a further decrease to -5.94 projected for the next year. The company's Quick Ratio stands at 0.51, and its price to sales ratio is 0.01. The 12-month trailing Diluted EPS is -20.73, with expectations of -0.88 for the next quarter and -5.94 for the next year. The increased volume and volatility of the stock over the past 14 days compared to the previous 100 days suggest a shifting landscape for CSSE.

As a streaming video on demand (VOD) company with various VOD networks, the company's operations and its stock evaluation are intricately interwoven. With the current negative stock evaluation and the predicted opening price and potential trading interval for the upcoming trading day, investors and stakeholders are bracing for a turbulent period ahead.