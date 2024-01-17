Chicago Mercantile Exchange: A Bustling Day of Livestock Futures Trading

Midweek trading at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) saw a flurry of activity surrounding livestock commodities. The trade encompassed cattle, feeder cattle, hogs, and lean hogs, each with distinct contract sizes and prices denominated in cents per pound.

Livestock Futures: A Snapshot

For cattle, with a contract size of 40,000 lbs., February contracts settled at 173.10 cents per lb., marking a slight decrease by 0.02 cents. In contrast, April contracts rose by 0.45 cents, settling at 175.62 cents per lb. The following months saw minor fluctuations, with contracts for June, August, October, December, February, and April all closing higher than the previous day.

Feeder cattle, with a contract size of 50,000 lbs., experienced increases across all listed contracts. January contracts closed at 228.42 cents per lb., marking an increase of 0.87 cents. The trend of increase continued for all subsequent contracts, including those for March, April, May, August, September, October, and November.

Hogs and Lean Hogs: A Mixed Bag

In the hogs and lean hogs category, the February contracts for lean hogs closed at 71.45 cents per lb., up by 0.68 cents. Meanwhile, the April contracts closed at 77.97 cents per lb., up by 0.40 cents. The minor changes continued with the contracts for May, June, and July, with some closing slightly higher and others lower than the previous day.

A Noteworthy Omission

Interestingly, no open contracts were reported for pork bellies, indicating a lack of trading activity in that particular commodity for the day. This absence stands out amidst the bustling trading scene for other livestock commodities.

The report also provides estimated sales numbers, sales from the previous day, and open interest figures for the traded commodities. These figures offer an insight into the trading dynamics and serve as indicators of market sentiment and trends.