en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chewy Inc’s Share Price Dips but Promises Potential Growth

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Chewy Inc’s Share Price Dips but Promises Potential Growth

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), the online pet food and other pet-related products retailer, saw its share price decrease by 5.42% in the last trading session, closing at $22.35. This price is notably lower than its 52-week high of $52.88 but still 26.04% above its 52-week low of $16.53. Currently, the company’s market valuation stands at a robust $9.64 billion. The trading volume for the last session was 11 million shares, with a beta of 0.94, denoting less volatility than the market.

Analysts’ Ratings and Predictions

Analysts have accorded CHWY a consensus recommendation rating of ‘Overweight’ with a mean rating of 2.07, reflecting their positive outlook. The current quarter earnings per share (EPS) for Chewy Inc are estimated to be -$0.05, despite the recent losses.

Performance Overview

The 5-day performance of the company’s stock is down by 8.55%, and the year-to-date downside is of the same percentage. However, over the last 30 days, Chewy Inc’s stock has risen 28.30%, indicating a potential turnaround. With a 7.55% annual growth rate, the company has outperformed many of its industry peers, exceeding the industry average of 5.10%.

Revenue Estimates and Shareholder Composition

Fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates for Chewy have been upgraded, with analysts forecasting a revenue hit of $2.77 billion for the current quarter and $2.89 billion for the quarter ending April 2024. The company’s majority shareholders include insiders, who hold 1.90% of the shares, and institutional holders, owning 87.98% of the shares. Morgan Stanley stands as the top institutional shareholder, possessing 13.51% of the shares.

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25. The projected growth rate for the next 5 years stands at 25.65% per year, despite a forecasted decrease in 2024 earnings by -100.97%.

0
Business Pets Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zachary J. Siegal Ascends to Presidency at Olympic Steel Inc.

By BNN Correspondents

CAPREIT Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results in February

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation to Release Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

By Saboor Bayat

Beyond Meat Inc Experiences Significant Share Price Drop

By BNN Correspondents

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Sm ...
@Business · 1 min
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Sm ...
heart comment 0
Mixed Sentiments Surround Petco Health and Wellness Stock Amid Downward Trend

By BNN Correspondents

Mixed Sentiments Surround Petco Health and Wellness Stock Amid Downward Trend
Zach Fiandt Joins LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc. in Strategic Collaboration

By Hadeel Hashem

Zach Fiandt Joins LPL Financial and Financial Partners, Inc. in Strategic Collaboration
Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership

By Rafia Tasleem

Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
23 seconds
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
1 min
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
2 mins
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
2 mins
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
2 mins
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
3 mins
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
3 mins
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
4 mins
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
4 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
4 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
18 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app