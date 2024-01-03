Chewy Inc’s Share Price Dips but Promises Potential Growth

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), the online pet food and other pet-related products retailer, saw its share price decrease by 5.42% in the last trading session, closing at $22.35. This price is notably lower than its 52-week high of $52.88 but still 26.04% above its 52-week low of $16.53. Currently, the company’s market valuation stands at a robust $9.64 billion. The trading volume for the last session was 11 million shares, with a beta of 0.94, denoting less volatility than the market.

Analysts’ Ratings and Predictions

Analysts have accorded CHWY a consensus recommendation rating of ‘Overweight’ with a mean rating of 2.07, reflecting their positive outlook. The current quarter earnings per share (EPS) for Chewy Inc are estimated to be -$0.05, despite the recent losses.

Performance Overview

The 5-day performance of the company’s stock is down by 8.55%, and the year-to-date downside is of the same percentage. However, over the last 30 days, Chewy Inc’s stock has risen 28.30%, indicating a potential turnaround. With a 7.55% annual growth rate, the company has outperformed many of its industry peers, exceeding the industry average of 5.10%.

Revenue Estimates and Shareholder Composition

Fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates for Chewy have been upgraded, with analysts forecasting a revenue hit of $2.77 billion for the current quarter and $2.89 billion for the quarter ending April 2024. The company’s majority shareholders include insiders, who hold 1.90% of the shares, and institutional holders, owning 87.98% of the shares. Morgan Stanley stands as the top institutional shareholder, possessing 13.51% of the shares.

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25. The projected growth rate for the next 5 years stands at 25.65% per year, despite a forecasted decrease in 2024 earnings by -100.97%.