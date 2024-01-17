Chevron Corp.: A Close Look at Stock Decline, Growth Outlook and Dividend Prospects

Even as the trading day closed with Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) recording a minor downturn of 0.47% to close at a share price of $143.02, the stock continues to hold a position 1.61% above its 52-week low of $140.72. Although, this still keeps it at a significant gap of 31.32% below its 52-week high of $187.81.

Advertisment

Trading Volume and Performance

The company, valued at $269.17 billion, witnessed an average trading volume of 9.25 million shares over a 10-day period. Over a three-month span, the average trading volume escalates to 10.98 million shares. However, the past six months have seen the stock on a downward trend, with a loss of 6.98%, and a year-to-date performance decline of 4.12%.

Adjusted Growth Outlook

Advertisment

Analysts recently modified Chevron Corp.'s growth outlook, forecasting a revenue decline for both the current and the following quarters, with projected changes of -9.20% and -5.10% respectively. Despite the unfavorable growth estimates, Chevron's earnings over the past half-decade demonstrate a positive trend, growing by 30.42%. Nonetheless, future earnings are predicted to witness a decrement of 5.00% over the next five years.

Dividend Prospects and Debt Concerns

The energy giant's forward dividend yield currently stands at a solid 4.22%. A dividend increase is anticipated in the forthcoming earnings report due on February 02, despite prevailing apprehensions regarding the company's debt situation.

Institutional Holdings

Notably, institutional holdings make up a substantial 71.30% of Chevron's shares. The major stakeholders include Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. Furthermore, mutual funds such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select hold notable stakes in the company, further cementing its position in the market.