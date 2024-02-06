Chegg Inc. Faces Stock Decline Following Q4 Results and Lower Q1 Guidance

Chegg Inc., the education technology titan, has been left reeling in the aftermath of its fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected first quarter guidance. The company's stock witnessed a significant dip in early Tuesday trading, following a premarket session drop of over 8%. The development sparked a flurry of commentary from market analysts across the board, raising new questions about the company's trajectory and future outlook.

Analysts Weigh In on Chegg's Performance

Piper Sandler analyst, Arvind Ramnani, downgraded Chegg's rating from Neutral to Underweight and reduced the price target from $9.00 to $8.50, citing sustained revenue headwinds and a decline in Subscription Services revenues. KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino acknowledged a modest revenue beat due to better Subscription Services revenues but pointed out disappointing Q1 guidance due to challenges in new subscriber growth, particularly in the U.S. William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon noted that the Q4 results were slightly ahead of estimates, but the weak subscriber trends and disappointing Q1 guidance were concerns.

AI Initiatives and Future Outlook

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald highlighted Chegg's focus on AI and the rollout of automated answers which led to increased platform activity at lower costs. Nevertheless, the company is not seeing the fundamental benefits, with guidance for lower gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins. As the company's shares dwindled by 3.23% to $9.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday, Chegg's future – and its strategic shift towards leveraging AI – will undoubtedly remain under the analysts' microscope.

Financial Results and Stock Performance

The company reported a 7% year-over-year decrease in total net revenues, a 6% decrease in subscription services subscribers, and lower Q1 2024 guidance. While its Q4 earnings per share (EPS) met consensus estimates, revenue from subscription services decreased by 6% from the previous year, slightly exceeding company projections. Chegg's services subscribers decreased by 400,000 year on year, and its average revenue per user declined 0.4% year on year to $40.87 per user. The company's stock declined 6.9% following the results.