Centene Corporation to Discuss Remarkable Q4 2023 Earnings in Upcoming Conference Call

Centene Corporation, an industry-leading healthcare enterprise, has announced a conference call set for 8:30 AM ET on February 6, 2024. The primary focus of the call will be to discuss the company's earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via a provided link, allowing interested parties globally to tune in.

Accessing the Conference Call

Participants preferring to listen via phone have two options based on their location. Those in the United States can dial 1-877-883-0383, while international participants are provided with the number +1-412-902-6506. Both options require the Elite Entry Number 3061147.

Replay Opportunity

Centene Corporation has also provided an opportunity for those unable to attend the live call to access a replay. US callers should dial 1-877-344-7529, and international callers should use +1-412-317-0088. When prompted, all callers will need to enter the Access code 7739225.

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

Centene Corporation reported a marked improvement in its fourth-quarter performance, with net income standing at $45 million, notably higher than the -$213 million loss in the same period last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also showed a significant improvement at $0.08, compared to -$0.38 in the same period last year.