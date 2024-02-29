Celsius Holdings Soars Post-Earnings, Defying Short Sellers with Record Q4 Growth

Sizing up Celsius Holdings' performance in the fourth quarter checks off all the boxes for a financial blowout. The functional beverage maker exceeded top-line expectations and posted triple-digit growth for the third consecutive year, despite opening lower on Thursday.

Financial Highlights and Market Reaction

Celsius Holdings exceeded earnings estimates, reporting net income of $0.17 a share in the fourth quarter, comfortably ahead of the consensus. Despite a slight decline from previous quarters, the company's performance led to a significant rally, with stock prices soaring more than 10% shortly after the market opened. This movement suggests a potential short squeeze, as short interest was notably high before the earnings announcement.

Operational Insights and Challenges

Despite its stellar growth, Celsius faced sequential declines in revenue and gross margin from the third to the fourth quarter, a trend observed in previous years. However, the company remains profitable, with 2023 marking its fourth profitable year out of the last five. Additionally, a slight decrease in market share on Amazon.com did not deter its overall momentum, with international sales beginning to accelerate and promising prospects ahead.

Looking Forward

With strong momentum and global expansion efforts underway, 2024 looks promising for Celsius. The company's rally after an initial dip post-earnings release demonstrates the market's confidence in its growth trajectory and operational strategy. As bears scramble to cover their positions, the outlook for Celsius Holdings remains optimistic, fueled by continuous innovation and market penetration in the functional beverage sector.

As Celsius Holdings continues to navigate the competitive landscape, its recent financial achievements and strategic moves are setting the stage for sustained growth. Investors and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on the company's progress as it seeks to further solidify its position in the global market.